Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|30
|18
|.625
|—
|Portland (Red Sox)
|24
|23
|.511
|5½
|x-Trenton (Yankees)
|23
|26
|.469
|7½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|23
|27
|.460
|8
|Hartford (Rockies)
|19
|26
|.422
|9½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|19
|29
|.396
|11
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Tigers)
|34
|14
|.708
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|31
|15
|.674
|2
|x-Harrisburg (Nationals)
|21
|24
|.467
|11½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|22
|26
|.458
|12
|Akron (Indians)
|19
|28
|.404
|14½
|Richmond (Giants)
|19
|28
|.404
|14½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Portland 9, Erie 0
Akron 5, New Hampshire 1
Trenton 3, Bowie 2
Trenton 4, Bowie 0, 7 innings
Altoona 2, Richmond 0
Harrisburg 4, Binghamton 3
Hartford at Reading, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Reading at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Portland, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Bowie at Richmond, Game 1, 5:05 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, Game 2, TBD
Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
