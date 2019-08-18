Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|33
|25
|.569
|—
|x-Trenton (Yankees)
|30
|28
|.517
|3
|Hartford (Rockies)
|28
|28
|.500
|4
|Portland (Red Sox)
|28
|29
|.491
|4½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|25
|33
|.431
|8
|Binghamton (Mets)
|25
|35
|.417
|9
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Tigers)
|41
|16
|.719
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|38
|19
|.667
|3
|Altoona (Pirates)
|26
|31
|.456
|15
|x-Harrisburg (Nationals)
|23
|30
|.434
|16
|Richmond (Giants)
|23
|34
|.404
|18
|Akron (Indians)
|22
|34
|.393
|18½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Richmond 7, Harrisburg 1
New Hampshire 10, Portland 1
Erie 3, Akron 2
Hartford 8, Binghamton 1
Trenton 12, Reading 6, 7 innings
Altoona 5, Bowie 4
|Monday’s Games
Hartford at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.