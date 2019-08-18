Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 33 25 .569 — x-Trenton (Yankees)…

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 33 25 .569 — x-Trenton (Yankees) 30 28 .517 3 Hartford (Rockies) 28 28 .500 4 Portland (Red Sox) 28 29 .491 4½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 25 33 .431 8 Binghamton (Mets) 25 35 .417 9 Western Division W L Pct. GB Erie (Tigers) 41 16 .719 — Bowie (Orioles) 38 19 .667 3 Altoona (Pirates) 26 31 .456 15 x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 23 30 .434 16 Richmond (Giants) 23 34 .404 18 Akron (Indians) 22 34 .393 18½

___

Sunday’s Games

Richmond 7, Harrisburg 1

New Hampshire 10, Portland 1

Erie 3, Akron 2

Hartford 8, Binghamton 1

Trenton 12, Reading 6, 7 innings

Altoona 5, Bowie 4

Monday’s Games

Hartford at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.