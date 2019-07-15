Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|17
|9
|.654
|—
|Hartford (Rockies)
|12
|12
|.500
|4
|Binghamton (Mets)
|12
|15
|.444
|5½
|x-Trenton (Yankees)
|11
|14
|.440
|5½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|10
|15
|.400
|6½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|10
|15
|.400
|6½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|19
|5
|.792
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|16
|7
|.696
|2½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|14
|9
|.609
|4½
|Richmond (Giants)
|10
|14
|.417
|9
|x-Harrisburg (Nationals)
|8
|15
|.348
|10½
|Akron (Indians)
|8
|17
|.320
|11½
___
|Monday’s Games
Trenton 4, Altoona 3
Reading 4, Binghamton 1
New Hampshire 2, Portland 0
Bowie 4, Harrisburg 2
Erie 5, Akron 4
Hartford 5, Richmond 4
|Tuesday’s Games
Richmond at Hartford, 12:05 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Portland at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 12:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 12:05 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
