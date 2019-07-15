Home » Washington, DC Sports » Eastern League

Eastern League

The Associated Press

July 15, 2019, 10:42 PM

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Reading (Phillies) 17 9 .654
Hartford (Rockies) 12 12 .500 4
Binghamton (Mets) 12 15 .444
x-Trenton (Yankees) 11 14 .440
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 10 15 .400
Portland (Red Sox) 10 15 .400
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 19 5 .792
Erie (Tigers) 16 7 .696
Altoona (Pirates) 14 9 .609
Richmond (Giants) 10 14 .417 9
x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 8 15 .348 10½
Akron (Indians) 8 17 .320 11½

___

Monday’s Games

Trenton 4, Altoona 3

Reading 4, Binghamton 1

New Hampshire 2, Portland 0

Bowie 4, Harrisburg 2

Erie 5, Akron 4

Hartford 5, Richmond 4

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Hartford, 12:05 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 12:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 12:05 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

