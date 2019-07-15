Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 17 9 .654 — Hartford (Rockies)…

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 17 9 .654 — Hartford (Rockies) 12 12 .500 4 Binghamton (Mets) 12 15 .444 5½ x-Trenton (Yankees) 11 14 .440 5½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 10 15 .400 6½ Portland (Red Sox) 10 15 .400 6½ Western Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Orioles) 19 5 .792 — Erie (Tigers) 16 7 .696 2½ Altoona (Pirates) 14 9 .609 4½ Richmond (Giants) 10 14 .417 9 x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 8 15 .348 10½ Akron (Indians) 8 17 .320 11½

Monday’s Games

Trenton 4, Altoona 3

Reading 4, Binghamton 1

New Hampshire 2, Portland 0

Bowie 4, Harrisburg 2

Erie 5, Akron 4

Hartford 5, Richmond 4

Tuesday’s Games

Richmond at Hartford, 12:05 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 12:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 12:05 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

