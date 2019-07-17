Home » Washington, DC Sports » Eastern League

Eastern League

The Associated Press

July 17, 2019, 9:59 PM

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Reading (Phillies) 18 9 .667
x-Trenton (Yankees) 12 14 .462
Hartford (Rockies) 12 14 .462
Portland (Red Sox) 12 15 .444 6
Binghamton (Mets) 12 16 .429
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 10 17 .370 8
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 20 6 .769
Erie (Tigers) 18 7 .720
Altoona (Pirates) 14 10 .583 5
Richmond (Giants) 12 14 .462 8
x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 9 16 .360 10½
Akron (Indians) 8 19 .296 12½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Reading 8, Binghamton 6

Reading at Binghamton, ppd.

Portland 10, New Hampshire 4

Harrisburg 5, Bowie 3

Erie 6, Akron 2

Richmond 6, Hartford 5

Trenton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m.

