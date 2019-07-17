Eastern League

At A GlanceAll Times EDTEastern DivisionWLPct.GBReading (Phillies)189.667—x-Trenton (Yankees)1214.4625½Hartford (Rockies)1214.4625½Portland (Red Sox)1215.4446Binghamton (Mets)1216.4296½New Hampshire (Blue Jays)1017.3708Western DivisionWLPct.GBBowie (Orioles)206.769—Erie (Tigers)187.7201½Altoona (Pirates)1410.5835Richmond (Giants)1214.4628x-Harrisburg (Nationals)916.36010½Akron (Indians)819.29612½ ___ Wednesday's Games Reading 8, Binghamton 6 Reading at Binghamton, ppd. Portland 10, New Hampshire 4 Harrisburg 5, Bowie 3 Erie 6, Akron 2 Richmond 6, Hartford 5 Trenton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Thursday's Games Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m. Friday's Games Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. Erie at Richmond, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m.

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 18 9 .667 — x-Trenton (Yankees) 12 14 .462 5½ Hartford (Rockies) 12 14 .462 5½ Portland (Red Sox) 12 15 .444 6 Binghamton (Mets) 12 16 .429 6½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 10 17 .370 8 Western Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Orioles) 20 6 .769 — Erie (Tigers) 18 7 .720 1½ Altoona (Pirates) 14 10 .583 5 Richmond (Giants) 12 14 .462 8 x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 9 16 .360 10½ Akron (Indians) 8 19 .296 12½ ___ Wednesday’s Games Reading 8, Binghamton 6 Reading at Binghamton, ppd. Portland 10, New Hampshire 4 Harrisburg 5, Bowie 3 Erie 6, Akron 2 Richmond 6, Hartford 5 Trenton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m. Thursday’s Games Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m. Friday’s Games Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m. Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m. Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m. Erie at Richmond, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m. New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m. Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.