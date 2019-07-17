Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|18
|9
|.667
|—
|x-Trenton (Yankees)
|12
|14
|.462
|5½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|12
|14
|.462
|5½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|12
|15
|.444
|6
|Binghamton (Mets)
|12
|16
|.429
|6½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|10
|17
|.370
|8
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|20
|6
|.769
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|18
|7
|.720
|1½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|14
|10
|.583
|5
|Richmond (Giants)
|12
|14
|.462
|8
|x-Harrisburg (Nationals)
|9
|16
|.360
|10½
|Akron (Indians)
|8
|19
|.296
|12½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Reading 8, Binghamton 6
Reading at Binghamton, ppd.
Portland 10, New Hampshire 4
Harrisburg 5, Bowie 3
Erie 6, Akron 2
Richmond 6, Hartford 5
Trenton at Altoona, 6:30 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m.
