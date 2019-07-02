Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|x-Trenton (Yankees)
|7
|8
|.467
|2
|Portland (Red Sox)
|6
|8
|.429
|2½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|5
|9
|.357
|3½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|5
|11
|.313
|4½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Tigers)
|12
|2
|.857
|—
|Bowie (Orioles)
|11
|3
|.786
|1
|Altoona (Pirates)
|8
|6
|.571
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|7
|7
|.500
|5
|Akron (Indians)
|6
|9
|.400
|6½
|x-Harrisburg (Nationals)
|5
|8
|.385
|6½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Portland 7, Trenton 1, 7 innings
Portland 1, Trenton 0, 7 innings
Reading 5, New Hampshire 1, 7 innings
New Hampshire at Reading, Game 2, TBD
Harrisburg 11, Richmond 2
Erie 5, Binghamton 4, 10 innings
Akron 7, Altoona 2
Bowie 6, Hartford 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Trenton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.