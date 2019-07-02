Home » Washington, DC Sports » Eastern League

The Associated Press

July 2, 2019, 11:12 PM

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Reading (Phillies) 9 6 .600
x-Trenton (Yankees) 7 8 .467 2
Portland (Red Sox) 6 8 .429
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 5 9 .357
Hartford (Rockies) 5 9 .357
Binghamton (Mets) 5 11 .313
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Erie (Tigers) 12 2 .857
Bowie (Orioles) 11 3 .786 1
Altoona (Pirates) 8 6 .571 4
Richmond (Giants) 7 7 .500 5
Akron (Indians) 6 9 .400
x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 5 8 .385

___

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 7, Trenton 1, 7 innings

Portland 1, Trenton 0, 7 innings

Reading 5, New Hampshire 1, 7 innings

New Hampshire at Reading, Game 2, TBD

Harrisburg 11, Richmond 2

Erie 5, Binghamton 4, 10 innings

Akron 7, Altoona 2

Bowie 6, Hartford 2

Wednesday’s Games

Trenton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

