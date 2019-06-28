Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 6 5 .545 — x-Trenton (Yankees) 5 5 .500 ½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 4 6 .400 1½ Hartford (Rockies) 4…
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reading (Phillies)
|6
|5
|.545
|—
|x-Trenton (Yankees)
|5
|5
|.500
|½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|4
|6
|.400
|1½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|4
|7
|.364
|2
|Portland (Red Sox)
|3
|6
|.333
|2
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Orioles)
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Richmond (Giants)
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Altoona (Pirates)
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|Akron (Indians)
|4
|7
|.364
|4½
|x-Harrisburg (Nationals)
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
___
Binghamton 7, Altoona 5
New Hampshire 5, Trenton 2
Bowie 3, Akron 2
Harrisburg 7, Erie 4
Richmond 3, Hartford 2
Reading 5, Portland 4, 10 innings
Binghamton at Altoona, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, Game 2, TBD
Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
