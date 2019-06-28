Eastern League

202
By The Associated Press June 28, 2019 10:42 pm 06/28/2019 10:42pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Reading (Phillies) 6 5 .545
x-Trenton (Yankees) 5 5 .500 ½
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 4 6 .400
Hartford (Rockies) 4 6 .400
Binghamton (Mets) 4 7 .364 2
Portland (Red Sox) 3 6 .333 2
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Bowie (Orioles) 8 2 .800
Erie (Tigers) 8 2 .800
Richmond (Giants) 6 4 .600 2
Altoona (Pirates) 5 4 .556
Akron (Indians) 4 7 .364
x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 3 6 .333

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 7, Altoona 5

New Hampshire 5, Trenton 2

Bowie 3, Akron 2

Harrisburg 7, Erie 4

Richmond 3, Hartford 2

Reading 5, Portland 4, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Altoona, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, Game 2, TBD

Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

