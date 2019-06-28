Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 6 5 .545 — x-Trenton (Yankees) 5 5 .500 ½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 4 6 .400 1½ Hartford (Rockies) 4…

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Reading (Phillies) 6 5 .545 — x-Trenton (Yankees) 5 5 .500 ½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 4 6 .400 1½ Hartford (Rockies) 4 6 .400 1½ Binghamton (Mets) 4 7 .364 2 Portland (Red Sox) 3 6 .333 2 Western Division W L Pct. GB Bowie (Orioles) 8 2 .800 — Erie (Tigers) 8 2 .800 — Richmond (Giants) 6 4 .600 2 Altoona (Pirates) 5 4 .556 2½ Akron (Indians) 4 7 .364 4½ x-Harrisburg (Nationals) 3 6 .333 4½

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 7, Altoona 5

New Hampshire 5, Trenton 2

Bowie 3, Akron 2

Harrisburg 7, Erie 4

Richmond 3, Hartford 2

Reading 5, Portland 4, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Altoona, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, Game 2, TBD

Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

