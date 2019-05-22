202
Maryland beats Illinois 6-2 in Big Ten opener

By The Associated Press May 22, 2019 2:05 pm 05/22/2019 02:05pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) —Maxwell Costes and Justin Vought each hit two-run homers in the eighth inning and Maryland beat third-seeded Illinois 6-2 on Wednesday in the opener of the Big Ten Tournament. 

Michael Massey pulled the Fighting Illini into a 1-1 tie with an RBI single in the fifth inning before Maryland took the lead in the eighth. Costes and Vought drilled homers to left off of reliever Sean Leland (6-3), who took the loss for Illinois (36-19) after allowing four runs in just 21 pitches.

Hunter Parsons (10-3) let up one run and four hits in 7 1/3 innings for the sixth-seeded Terps (29-27). Parsons threw 123 pitches in the win, potentially limiting his availability should Maryland continue to advance.

