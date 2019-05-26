Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 28 18 .609 — Binghamton (Mets) 26 17 .605 ½ Reading (Phillies) 25 18 .581 1½ Hartford (Rockies) 28 21 .571…
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|28
|18
|.609
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|26
|17
|.605
|½
|Reading (Phillies)
|25
|18
|.581
|1½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|28
|21
|.571
|1½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|22
|25
|.468
|6½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|15
|32
|.319
|13½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Akron (Indians)
|23
|24
|.489
|7
|Erie (Tigers)
|22
|23
|.489
|7
|Altoona (Pirates)
|23
|25
|.479
|7½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|19
|29
|.396
|11½
|Richmond (Giants)
|16
|28
|.364
|12½
___
Altoona 7, Portland 2
Hartford 8, New Hampshire 5
Erie 3, Bowie 0
Reading at Harrisburg, Game 1, 4:30 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, Game 2, TBD
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.
Altoona at Portland, 1 p.m.
Trenton at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 3:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Altoona at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
