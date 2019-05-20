Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Binghamton (Mets) 23 15 .605 — Trenton (Yankees) 24 16 .600 — Reading (Phillies) 22 16 .579 1 Hartford (Rockies) 24 20 .545…
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Binghamton (Mets)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|22
|16
|.579
|1
|Hartford (Rockies)
|24
|20
|.545
|2
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|19
|22
|.463
|5½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|12
|28
|.300
|12
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|22
|20
|.524
|7
|Erie (Tigers)
|20
|20
|.500
|8
|Akron (Indians)
|19
|23
|.452
|10
|Bowie (Orioles)
|16
|26
|.381
|13
|Richmond (Giants)
|14
|25
|.359
|13½
___
Trenton 6, Portland 2
Portland at Trenton, Game 2, TBD
Binghamton 3, Bowie 0
Erie 4, Hartford 1
Altoona at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Hartford, 10:35 a.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.
Altoona at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.