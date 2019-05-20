Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Binghamton (Mets) 23 15 .605 — Trenton (Yankees) 24 16 .600 — Reading (Phillies) 22 16 .579 1 Hartford (Rockies) 24 20 .545…

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Binghamton (Mets) 23 15 .605 — Trenton (Yankees) 24 16 .600 — Reading (Phillies) 22 16 .579 1 Hartford (Rockies) 24 20 .545 2 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 19 22 .463 5½ Portland (Red Sox) 12 28 .300 12 Western Division W L Pct. GB Harrisburg (Nationals) 29 13 .690 — Altoona (Pirates) 22 20 .524 7 Erie (Tigers) 20 20 .500 8 Akron (Indians) 19 23 .452 10 Bowie (Orioles) 16 26 .381 13 Richmond (Giants) 14 25 .359 13½

Monday’s Games

Trenton 6, Portland 2

Portland at Trenton, Game 2, TBD

Binghamton 3, Bowie 0

Erie 4, Hartford 1

Tuesday’s Games

Altoona at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Erie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Hartford, 10:35 a.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

