Eastern League

By The Associated Press May 20, 2019 10:12 pm 05/20/2019 10:12pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Binghamton (Mets) 23 15 .605
Trenton (Yankees) 24 16 .600
Reading (Phillies) 22 16 .579 1
Hartford (Rockies) 24 20 .545 2
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 19 22 .463
Portland (Red Sox) 12 28 .300 12
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Harrisburg (Nationals) 29 13 .690
Altoona (Pirates) 22 20 .524 7
Erie (Tigers) 20 20 .500 8
Akron (Indians) 19 23 .452 10
Bowie (Orioles) 16 26 .381 13
Richmond (Giants) 14 25 .359 13½

___

Monday’s Games

Trenton 6, Portland 2

Portland at Trenton, Game 2, TBD

Binghamton 3, Bowie 0

Erie 4, Hartford 1

Tuesday’s Games

Altoona at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Erie at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Erie at Hartford, 10:35 a.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

