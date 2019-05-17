Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 22 14 .611 — Binghamton (Mets) 21 14 .600 ½ Reading (Phillies) 20 16 .556 2 Hartford (Rockies) 22 19 .537…
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|21
|14
|.600
|½
|Reading (Phillies)
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|22
|19
|.537
|2½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|19
|20
|.487
|4½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|12
|25
|.324
|10½
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|29
|11
|.725
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|19
|18
|.514
|8½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|20
|20
|.500
|9
|Akron (Indians)
|19
|21
|.475
|10
|Bowie (Orioles)
|14
|26
|.350
|15
|Richmond (Giants)
|12
|25
|.324
|15½
___
Harrisburg 7, Altoona 5
Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Bowie 4, Erie 3
Akron 10, Richmond 2
New Hampshire 4, Hartford 2
Reading 3, Portland 1
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:15 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.
