Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 22 14 .611 — Binghamton (Mets) 21 14 .600 ½ Reading (Phillies) 20 16 .556 2 Hartford (Rockies) 22 19 .537 2½ New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 19 20 .487 4½ Portland (Red Sox) 12 25 .324 10½ Western Division W L Pct. GB Harrisburg (Nationals) 29 11 .725 — Erie (Tigers) 19 18 .514 8½ Altoona (Pirates) 20 20 .500 9 Akron (Indians) 19 21 .475 10 Bowie (Orioles) 14 26 .350 15 Richmond (Giants) 12 25 .324 15½

Friday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, Altoona 5

Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Bowie 4, Erie 3

Akron 10, Richmond 2

New Hampshire 4, Hartford 2

Reading 3, Portland 1

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:15 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

