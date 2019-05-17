202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Eastern League

Eastern League

By The Associated Press May 17, 2019 7:12 pm 05/17/2019 07:12pm
Share
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 22 14 .611
Binghamton (Mets) 21 14 .600 ½
Hartford (Rockies) 22 18 .550 2
Reading (Phillies) 19 16 .543
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 18 20 .474 5
Portland (Red Sox) 12 24 .333 10
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Harrisburg (Nationals) 28 11 .718
Erie (Tigers) 19 17 .528
Altoona (Pirates) 20 19 .513 8
Akron (Indians) 18 21 .462 10
Richmond (Giants) 12 24 .333 14½
Bowie (Orioles) 13 26 .333 15

___

Friday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:15 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!