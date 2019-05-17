Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 22 14 .611 — Binghamton (Mets) 21 14 .600 ½ Hartford (Rockies) 22 18 .550 2 Reading (Phillies) 19 16 .543…
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Binghamton (Mets)
|21
|14
|.600
|½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|22
|18
|.550
|2
|Reading (Phillies)
|19
|16
|.543
|2½
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|18
|20
|.474
|5
|Portland (Red Sox)
|12
|24
|.333
|10
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|28
|11
|.718
|—
|Erie (Tigers)
|19
|17
|.528
|7½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|20
|19
|.513
|8
|Akron (Indians)
|18
|21
|.462
|10
|Richmond (Giants)
|12
|24
|.333
|14½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|13
|26
|.333
|15
___
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7:10 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:15 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 2:15 p.m.
