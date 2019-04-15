Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 6 3 .667 — Reading (Phillies) 5 3 .625 ½ Binghamton (Mets) 3 2 .600 1 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 4…
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|6
|3
|.667
|—
|Reading (Phillies)
|5
|3
|.625
|½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|4
|6
|.400
|2½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|4
|7
|.364
|3
|Portland (Red Sox)
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|Western Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|9
|2
|.818
|—
|Richmond (Giants)
|5
|3
|.625
|2½
|Altoona (Pirates)
|6
|4
|.600
|2½
|Erie (Tigers)
|4
|3
|.571
|3
|Akron (Indians)
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|3
|7
|.300
|5½
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Akron at Trenton, 10:30 a.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 10:30 a.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 10:35 a.m.
Portland at Reading, 12 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
