Eastern League

At A Glance All Times EDT Eastern Division W L Pct. GB Trenton (Yankees) 6 3 .667 — Reading (Phillies) 5 3 .625 ½ Binghamton (Mets) 3 2 .600 1 New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 4 6 .400 2½ Hartford (Rockies) 4 7 .364 3 Portland (Red Sox) 1 6 .143 4 Western Division W L Pct. GB Harrisburg (Nationals) 9 2 .818 — Richmond (Giants) 5 3 .625 2½ Altoona (Pirates) 6 4 .600 2½ Erie (Tigers) 4 3 .571 3 Akron (Indians) 3 7 .300 5½ Bowie (Orioles) 3 7 .300 5½

Monday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Trenton, 10:30 a.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 10:30 a.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 10:35 a.m.

Portland at Reading, 12 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

