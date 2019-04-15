202
Eastern League

By The Associated Press April 15, 2019 7:12 pm 04/15/2019 07:12pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
W L Pct. GB
Trenton (Yankees) 6 3 .667
Reading (Phillies) 5 3 .625 ½
Binghamton (Mets) 3 2 .600 1
New Hampshire (Blue Jays) 4 6 .400
Hartford (Rockies) 4 7 .364 3
Portland (Red Sox) 1 6 .143 4
Western Division
W L Pct. GB
Harrisburg (Nationals) 9 2 .818
Richmond (Giants) 5 3 .625
Altoona (Pirates) 6 4 .600
Erie (Tigers) 4 3 .571 3
Akron (Indians) 3 7 .300
Bowie (Orioles) 3 7 .300

___

Monday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Trenton, 10:30 a.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 10:30 a.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 10:35 a.m.

Portland at Reading, 12 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

