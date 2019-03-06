Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 6= Championship= Landstown 79, Lake Braddock 60 VHSL Class 5= Championship= Maury 57, Freedom (South Riding) 49 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 6= Championship= Woodbridge 64, Cosby 43 VHSL Class…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Championship=

Landstown 79, Lake Braddock 60

VHSL Class 5=

Championship=

Maury 57, Freedom (South Riding) 49

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Championship=

Woodbridge 64, Cosby 43

VHSL Class 5=

Championship=

Princess Anne 69, Edison 55

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.