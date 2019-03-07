Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 4= Championship= GW-Danville 55, Louisa 44 VHSL Class 3= Championship= Northside 60, Phoebus 58 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 4= Championship= Lake Taylor 61, Pulaski County 29 VHSL Class 3=…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 4=

Championship=

GW-Danville 55, Louisa 44

VHSL Class 3=

Championship=

Northside 60, Phoebus 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 4=

Championship=

Lake Taylor 61, Pulaski County 29

VHSL Class 3=

Championship=

Spotswood 66, Hopewell 56

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

