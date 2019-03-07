202
Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press March 7, 2019 9:35 pm 03/07/2019 09:35pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 4=

Championship=

GW-Danville 55, Louisa 44

VHSL Class 3=

Championship=

Northside 60, Phoebus 58

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 4=

Championship=

Lake Taylor 61, Pulaski County 29

VHSL Class 3=

Championship=

Spotswood 66, Hopewell 56

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

