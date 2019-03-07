Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 4= Championship= GW-Danville 55, Louisa 44 VHSL Class 3= Championship= Northside 60, Phoebus 58 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 4= Championship= Lake Taylor 61, Pulaski County 29 VHSL Class 3=…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 4=
Championship=
GW-Danville 55, Louisa 44
VHSL Class 3=
Championship=
Northside 60, Phoebus 58
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 4=
Championship=
Lake Taylor 61, Pulaski County 29
VHSL Class 3=
Championship=
Spotswood 66, Hopewell 56
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.