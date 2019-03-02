202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Saturday's Scores

Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press March 2, 2019 6:20 pm 03/02/2019 06:20pm
Share

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

Championship=

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Episcopal 58

DIVISION II=

Championship=

Blue Ridge 61, Miller School 53, OT

DIVISION III=

Championship=

Life Christian 63, Eastern Mennonite 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Richmond Christian 51, Middleburg Academy 30

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

Championship=

Paul VI 57, St. Annes-Belfield 34

DIVISION II=

Championship=

Highland-Warrenton 43, Miller School 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!