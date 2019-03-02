Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VISAA= DIVISION I= Championship= St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Episcopal 58 DIVISION II= Championship= Blue Ridge 61, Miller School 53, OT DIVISION III= Championship= Life Christian 63, Eastern Mennonite 59 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
VISAA=
DIVISION I=
Championship=
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Episcopal 58
DIVISION II=
Championship=
Blue Ridge 61, Miller School 53, OT
DIVISION III=
Championship=
Life Christian 63, Eastern Mennonite 59
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Richmond Christian 51, Middleburg Academy 30
VISAA=
DIVISION I=
Championship=
Paul VI 57, St. Annes-Belfield 34
DIVISION II=
Championship=
Highland-Warrenton 43, Miller School 35
