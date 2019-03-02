Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VISAA= DIVISION I= Championship= St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Episcopal 58 DIVISION II= Championship= Blue Ridge 61, Miller School 53, OT DIVISION III= Championship= Life Christian 63, Eastern Mennonite 59 GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

Championship=

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 67, Episcopal 58

DIVISION II=

Championship=

Blue Ridge 61, Miller School 53, OT

DIVISION III=

Championship=

Life Christian 63, Eastern Mennonite 59

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Richmond Christian 51, Middleburg Academy 30

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

Championship=

Paul VI 57, St. Annes-Belfield 34

DIVISION II=

Championship=

Highland-Warrenton 43, Miller School 35

___

