Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop O’Connell 91, Trinity Episcopal 71

Episcopal 85, Flint Hill 83

Paul VI 69, St. Annes-Belfield 49

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 79, Cape Henry Collegiate 45

DIVISION II=

Quarterfinal=

Blue Ridge 75, Norfolk Christian 48

Middleburg Academy 53, Steward School 45

Miller School 67, Highland-Warrenton 56

Va. Episcopal 40, Hargrave Military 39

DIVISION III=

Quarterfinal=

Christ Chapel Academy 75, Wakefield School 63

Eastern Mennonite 61, Portsmouth Christian 52

Life Christian 84, Roanoke Catholic 35

Walsingham Academy 74, Carlisle 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VISAA=

DIVISION I=

Quarterfinal=

Bishop Ireton 64, Trinity Episcopal 49

Bishop O’Connell 49, Flint Hill 37

Paul VI 71, Collegiate-Richmond 43

St. Annes-Belfield 64, Episcopal 42

DIVISION II=

Quarterfinal=

Highland-Warrenton 40, Isle of Wight Academy 9

Miller School 75, Norfolk Collegiate 41

Nansemond-Suffolk 54, Seton School 50

Steward School 43, Atlantic Shores Christian 41

DIVISION III=

Quarterfinal=

Brunswick Academy 59, Stuart Hall 54

Carlisle 54, Banner Christian 43

Middleburg Academy 58, Veritas Christian Academy 55

Richmond Christian 53, New Covenant 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

