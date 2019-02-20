Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= VHSL Class 5= Region A= Maury 64, Hampton 41 Norview 61, Menchville 44 VHSL Class 4= Region B= Huguenot 75, Monacan 70 VHSL Class 2= Region B= George Mason 65, Wilson Memorial…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Maury 64, Hampton 41

Norview 61, Menchville 44

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Huguenot 75, Monacan 70

VHSL Class 2=

Region B=

George Mason 65, Wilson Memorial 44

Region D=

Quarterfinal=

Gate City 69, Lebanon 55

Graham 60, John Battle 59, OT

Union 74, Virginia High 56

Woodstock Central 61, Richlands 46

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brunswick vs. Goochland, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Caroline vs. Courtland, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Carver Academy vs. William Campbell, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Dinwiddie vs. King George, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Louisa vs. Chancellor, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Manchester vs. Colonial Forge, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

McLean vs. Patriot, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Riverheads vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Feb 21st.

T.C. Williams vs. Gar-Field, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Thomas Dale vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 50, Holton Arms, Md. 44

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Hampton 69, Menchville 63

Kempsville 54, Bethel 49

Region B=

Quarterfinal=

Highland Springs 60, Matoaca 46

Lloyd Bird 48, Mills Godwin 37

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Monacan 63, Midlothian 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colgan vs. W.T. Woodson, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Colonial Forge vs. James River-Midlothian, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Eastern View vs. Chancellor, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Floyd County vs. Giles, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Goochland vs. Greensville County, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Hayfield vs. T.C. Williams, ppd. to Feb 21st.

James Madison vs. Stonewall Jackson-Manassas, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

Jefferson Forest vs. Carroll County, ppd. to Feb 21st.

King George vs. Hanover, ppd. to Feb 21st.

King William vs. Maggie Walker, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Lake Braddock vs. West Springfield, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Patrick Henry-Ashland vs. Huguenot, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Pulaski County vs. William Byrd, ppd. to Feb 21st.

Thomas Dale vs. Cosby, ppd. to Feb 22nd.

