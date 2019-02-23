Saturday’s Scores

202
By The Associated Press February 23, 2019 11:06 pm 02/23/2019 11:06pm
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Avalon, Md. 76, Loudoun County Home School 69

Oak Hill Academy 87, Bull Prep, N.C. 57

Paul VI 66, Bishop Ireton 55

St. John Paul the Great 76, Benedictine 55

St. Maria Goretti, Md. 82, Middleburg Academy 57

Prep League=

Championship=

Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Annes-Belfield 61

TCIS=

Championship=

Bishop Sullivan 56, Norfolk Academy 49

VACA=

Championship=

Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Timberlake Christian 42

Third Place=

Regents 52, Faith Christian 51

VHSL Class 6=

Region C=

Semifinal=

Lake Braddock 88, T.C. Williams 80

South County 52, West Potomac 50

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Green Run 66, Nansemond River 63

Maury 52, Norview 51

Region D=

Championship=

Halifax County 76, Potomac School 64

VHSL Class 3=

Region D=

Semifinal=

Cave Spring 66, Hidden Valley 44

Northside 101, Magna Vista 55

VHSL Class 2=

Region B=

Championship=

East Rockingham 59, George Mason 52

Region C=

Championship=

Radford 48, Martinsville 34

Region D=

Championship=

Gate City 70, Graham 52

VHSL Class 1=

Region A=

Championship=

Surry County 50, Rappahannock 45

Region C=

Championship=

Auburn 52, George Wythe-Wytheville 42

Region D=

Championship=

J.I. Burton 63, Eastside 62

WCAC=

Quarterfinal=

St. John’s, D.C. 64, Bishop O’Connell 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Radford 61, William Campbell 57

BRC=

Championship=

Miller School 59, Carlisle 26

DAC=

Championship=

Highland-Warrenton 77, Seton School 39

TCIS=

Championship=

Steward School 61, Bishop Sullivan 36

VACA=

Championship=

Faith Christian-Roanoke 41, Stuart Hall 39

Third Place=

Timberlake Christian 48, Roanoke Valley Christian 37

VHSL Class 6=

Region C=

Semifinal=

T.C. Williams 58, W.T. Woodson 33

Woodbridge 50, West Springfield 42

VHSL Class 5=

Region A=

Semifinal=

Hampton 56, Kempsville 47

Princess Anne 70, Norview 34

VHSL Class 3=

Region D=

Semifinal=

Lord Botetourt 69, Patrick County 40

Magna Vista 56, Christiansburg 52

VHSL Class 2=

Region B=

Championship=

Strasburg 50, Page County 45

Region C=

Semifinal=

Floyd County 48, Gretna 47

Region D=

Championship=

Central Wise 49, Ridgeview 46

VHSL Class 1=

Region A=

Championship=

Surry County 58, West Point 19

Region B=

Championship=

Riverheads 52, Altavista 33

Region C=

Championship=

Parry McCluer 59, Galax 46

Region D=

Championship=

Honaker 51, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

