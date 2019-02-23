Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Avalon, Md. 76, Loudoun County Home School 69 Oak Hill Academy 87, Bull Prep, N.C. 57 Paul VI 66, Bishop Ireton 55 St. John Paul the Great 76, Benedictine 55 St. Maria…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Avalon, Md. 76, Loudoun County Home School 69
Oak Hill Academy 87, Bull Prep, N.C. 57
Paul VI 66, Bishop Ireton 55
St. John Paul the Great 76, Benedictine 55
St. Maria Goretti, Md. 82, Middleburg Academy 57
Prep League=
Championship=
Trinity Episcopal 66, St. Annes-Belfield 61
TCIS=
Championship=
Bishop Sullivan 56, Norfolk Academy 49
VACA=
Championship=
Roanoke Valley Christian 66, Timberlake Christian 42
Third Place=
Regents 52, Faith Christian 51
VHSL Class 6=
Region C=
Semifinal=
Lake Braddock 88, T.C. Williams 80
South County 52, West Potomac 50
VHSL Class 5=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Green Run 66, Nansemond River 63
Maury 52, Norview 51
Region D=
Championship=
Halifax County 76, Potomac School 64
VHSL Class 3=
Region D=
Semifinal=
Cave Spring 66, Hidden Valley 44
Northside 101, Magna Vista 55
VHSL Class 2=
Region B=
Championship=
East Rockingham 59, George Mason 52
Region C=
Championship=
Radford 48, Martinsville 34
Region D=
Championship=
Gate City 70, Graham 52
VHSL Class 1=
Region A=
Championship=
Surry County 50, Rappahannock 45
Region C=
Championship=
Auburn 52, George Wythe-Wytheville 42
Region D=
Championship=
J.I. Burton 63, Eastside 62
WCAC=
Quarterfinal=
St. John’s, D.C. 64, Bishop O’Connell 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Radford 61, William Campbell 57
BRC=
Championship=
Miller School 59, Carlisle 26
DAC=
Championship=
Highland-Warrenton 77, Seton School 39
TCIS=
Championship=
Steward School 61, Bishop Sullivan 36
VACA=
Championship=
Faith Christian-Roanoke 41, Stuart Hall 39
Third Place=
Timberlake Christian 48, Roanoke Valley Christian 37
VHSL Class 6=
Region C=
Semifinal=
T.C. Williams 58, W.T. Woodson 33
Woodbridge 50, West Springfield 42
VHSL Class 5=
Region A=
Semifinal=
Hampton 56, Kempsville 47
Princess Anne 70, Norview 34
VHSL Class 3=
Region D=
Semifinal=
Lord Botetourt 69, Patrick County 40
Magna Vista 56, Christiansburg 52
VHSL Class 2=
Region B=
Championship=
Strasburg 50, Page County 45
Region C=
Semifinal=
Floyd County 48, Gretna 47
Region D=
Championship=
Central Wise 49, Ridgeview 46
VHSL Class 1=
Region A=
Championship=
Surry County 58, West Point 19
Region B=
Championship=
Riverheads 52, Altavista 33
Region C=
Championship=
Parry McCluer 59, Galax 46
Region D=
Championship=
Honaker 51, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 42
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
