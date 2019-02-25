Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Northside 84, Cave Spring 60 Oak Hill Academy 92, Believe Sports, Tenn. 63 VHSL Class 6= Region A= Championship= Landstown 42, Oscar Smith 38 Region D= Semifinal= Patriot 61, George Marshall 54…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Northside 84, Cave Spring 60
Oak Hill Academy 92, Believe Sports, Tenn. 63
VHSL Class 6=
Region A=
Championship=
Landstown 42, Oscar Smith 38
Region D=
Semifinal=
Patriot 61, George Marshall 54
South Lakes 43, Osbourn 42
VHSL Class 4=
Region B=
Championship=
Louisa 77, Courtland 53
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
VHSL Class 6=
Region A=
Championship=
Ocean Lakes 56, Western Branch 52
Region D=
Semifinal=
James Madison 60, Chantilly 38
South Lakes 42, George Marshall 39
VHSL Class 4=
Region B=
Semifinal=
Eastern View 53, Huguenot 37
VHSL Class 3=
Region D=
Championship=
Lord Botetourt 48, Magna Vista 41
VHSL Class 2=
Region C=
Championship=
Floyd County 62, Martinsville 51
