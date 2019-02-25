Monday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Northside 84, Cave Spring 60 Oak Hill Academy 92, Believe Sports, Tenn. 63 VHSL Class 6= Region A= Championship= Landstown 42, Oscar Smith 38 Region D= Semifinal= Patriot 61, George Marshall 54…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Northside 84, Cave Spring 60

Oak Hill Academy 92, Believe Sports, Tenn. 63

VHSL Class 6=

Region A=

Championship=

Landstown 42, Oscar Smith 38

Region D=

Semifinal=

Patriot 61, George Marshall 54

South Lakes 43, Osbourn 42

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Championship=

Louisa 77, Courtland 53

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

VHSL Class 6=

Region A=

Championship=

Ocean Lakes 56, Western Branch 52

Region D=

Semifinal=

James Madison 60, Chantilly 38

South Lakes 42, George Marshall 39

VHSL Class 4=

Region B=

Semifinal=

Eastern View 53, Huguenot 37

VHSL Class 3=

Region D=

Championship=

Lord Botetourt 48, Magna Vista 41

VHSL Class 2=

Region C=

Championship=

Floyd County 62, Martinsville 51

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.