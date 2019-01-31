Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia Academy 90, Brunswick Academy 50 Blue Ridge 80, Hargrave Military 66 Carroll County 114, Alleghany 106, 4OT Carver Academy 62, Mathews 57 Cave Spring 63, Pulaski County 57 Colonial Forge 68,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amelia Academy 90, Brunswick Academy 50

Blue Ridge 80, Hargrave Military 66

Carroll County 114, Alleghany 106, 4OT

Carver Academy 62, Mathews 57

Cave Spring 63, Pulaski County 57

Colonial Forge 68, Massaponax 60

Cosby 47, Midlothian 43

Fluvanna 69, Monticello 47

Frank Cox 56, Bayside 45

Fuqua School 79, Buckingham County 73

George Wythe-Richmond 67, Manchester 59

Glenvar 57, Giles 40

Grafton 56, Bruton 40

Green Run 80, Kempsville 43

Halifax County 86, Tunstall 63

Hidden Valley 54, Christiansburg 51

Huguenot 83, Clover Hill 55

J.I. Burton 79, Lee High 50

James River-Midlothian 68, Glen Allen 43

Jamestown 61, York 55

Lafayette 66, New Kent 41

Landstown 71, Ocean Lakes 30

Lighthouse Academy 60, Fredericksburg Academy 51

Lord Botetourt 67, William Byrd 51

Louisa 78, North Stafford 63

Martinsville 50, E.C. Glass 46

Mills Godwin 60, Hermitage 51

Monacan 74, Lloyd Bird 61

Nandua 69, Chincoteague 37

North Cross 65, Roanoke Catholic 59

Park View-South Hill 71, Franklin 67

Parry McCluer 67, Eastern Montgomery 36

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Blacksburg 42

Princess Anne 50, Salem-Va. Beach 36

R.E. Lee-Staunton 56, Fort Defiance 35

Sherando 69, James Wood 51

Spotswood 64, East Rockingham 58

Tidewater Academy 72, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 39

Warhill 66, Tabb 29

Western Albemarle 71, Powhatan 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bland County vs. Narrows, ccd.

Clarke County vs. Madison County, ppd.

Landon, Md. vs. Episcopal, ppd. to Feb 6th.

Rappahannock County vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Jan 31st.

Wakefield Country Day vs. St. Michael, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlee 47, Varina 42

Bassett 43, Chatham 28

Bayside 55, Frank Cox 39

Broadway 55, Rockbridge County 32

Carroll County 64, Alleghany 49

Chincoteague 32, Nandua 13

Christiansburg 67, Hidden Valley 43

Fluvanna 48, Monticello 43

Fort Defiance 68, R.E. Lee-Staunton 40

Kempsville 81, Green Run 44

Matoaca 54, Manchester 38

Mills Godwin 43, Hermitage 25

Northside 67, Liberty-Bedford 23

Ocean Lakes 43, Landstown 25

Park View-South Hill 51, Franklin 32

Parry McCluer 77, Eastern Montgomery 24

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Blacksburg 15

Princess Anne 87, Salem-Va. Beach 21

Pulaski County 50, Cave Spring 46

Roanoke Catholic 37, Va. Episcopal 29

Sherando 67, James Wood 60

Staunton River 48, Heritage-Lynchburg 44

Stuarts Draft 59, Wilson Memorial 36

Tallwood 47, First Colonial 42

West Point 45, New Kent 37

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bath County vs. Covington, ppd.

Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Tazewell, ccd.

Page County vs. Luray, ppd.

Waynesboro vs. Monticello, ccd.

