Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Amelia Academy 90, Brunswick Academy 50 Blue Ridge 80, Hargrave Military 66 Carroll County 114, Alleghany 106, 4OT Carver Academy 62, Mathews 57 Cave Spring 63, Pulaski County 57 Colonial Forge 68,…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amelia Academy 90, Brunswick Academy 50
Blue Ridge 80, Hargrave Military 66
Carroll County 114, Alleghany 106, 4OT
Carver Academy 62, Mathews 57
Cave Spring 63, Pulaski County 57
Colonial Forge 68, Massaponax 60
Cosby 47, Midlothian 43
Fluvanna 69, Monticello 47
Frank Cox 56, Bayside 45
Fuqua School 79, Buckingham County 73
George Wythe-Richmond 67, Manchester 59
Glenvar 57, Giles 40
Grafton 56, Bruton 40
Green Run 80, Kempsville 43
Halifax County 86, Tunstall 63
Hidden Valley 54, Christiansburg 51
Huguenot 83, Clover Hill 55
J.I. Burton 79, Lee High 50
James River-Midlothian 68, Glen Allen 43
Jamestown 61, York 55
Lafayette 66, New Kent 41
Landstown 71, Ocean Lakes 30
Lighthouse Academy 60, Fredericksburg Academy 51
Lord Botetourt 67, William Byrd 51
Louisa 78, North Stafford 63
Martinsville 50, E.C. Glass 46
Mills Godwin 60, Hermitage 51
Monacan 74, Lloyd Bird 61
Nandua 69, Chincoteague 37
North Cross 65, Roanoke Catholic 59
Park View-South Hill 71, Franklin 67
Parry McCluer 67, Eastern Montgomery 36
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 58, Blacksburg 42
Princess Anne 50, Salem-Va. Beach 36
R.E. Lee-Staunton 56, Fort Defiance 35
Sherando 69, James Wood 51
Spotswood 64, East Rockingham 58
Tidewater Academy 72, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 39
Warhill 66, Tabb 29
Western Albemarle 71, Powhatan 42
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bland County vs. Narrows, ccd.
Clarke County vs. Madison County, ppd.
Landon, Md. vs. Episcopal, ppd. to Feb 6th.
Rappahannock County vs. Woodstock Central, ppd. to Jan 31st.
Wakefield Country Day vs. St. Michael, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlee 47, Varina 42
Bassett 43, Chatham 28
Bayside 55, Frank Cox 39
Broadway 55, Rockbridge County 32
Carroll County 64, Alleghany 49
Chincoteague 32, Nandua 13
Christiansburg 67, Hidden Valley 43
Fluvanna 48, Monticello 43
Fort Defiance 68, R.E. Lee-Staunton 40
Kempsville 81, Green Run 44
Matoaca 54, Manchester 38
Mills Godwin 43, Hermitage 25
Northside 67, Liberty-Bedford 23
Ocean Lakes 43, Landstown 25
Park View-South Hill 51, Franklin 32
Parry McCluer 77, Eastern Montgomery 24
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Blacksburg 15
Princess Anne 87, Salem-Va. Beach 21
Pulaski County 50, Cave Spring 46
Roanoke Catholic 37, Va. Episcopal 29
Sherando 67, James Wood 60
Staunton River 48, Heritage-Lynchburg 44
Stuarts Draft 59, Wilson Memorial 36
Tallwood 47, First Colonial 42
West Point 45, New Kent 37
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bath County vs. Covington, ppd.
Bluefield, W.Va. vs. Tazewell, ccd.
Page County vs. Luray, ppd.
Waynesboro vs. Monticello, ccd.
