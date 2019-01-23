Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany County, N.C. 49, Galax 39 Amelia County 53, Maggie Walker 42 Amherst County 61, Randolph Henry 47 Appomattox Regional 55, Windsor 47 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 65, Lighthouse Academy 46 Briar Woods 65,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alleghany County, N.C. 49, Galax 39

Amelia County 53, Maggie Walker 42

Amherst County 61, Randolph Henry 47

Appomattox Regional 55, Windsor 47

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 65, Lighthouse Academy 46

Briar Woods 65, Fauquier 43

Buckingham County 60, Appomattox 48

Carver Academy 82, Middlesex 40

Craig County 56, Bath County 39

Culpeper 74, Courtland 70

Episcopal 56, St. Albans, D.C. 53

Flint Hill 72, Maret, D.C. 52

Floyd County 61, Carroll County 56

Franklin 55, Sussex Central 44

Gar-Field 72, Woodbridge 44

George Mason 87, Rappahannock County 50

George Wythe-Richmond 56, Midlothian 46

Goochland 91, Nottoway 51

Grayson County 62, Marion 49

Grundy 72, Richlands 68

Hanover 62, J.R. Tucker 31

Harrisonburg 56, Charlottesville 43

Justice 58, George Marshall 35

Lloyd Bird 88, Clover Hill 58

Loudoun Valley 63, Washington, W.Va. 33

Louisa 66, Monticello 52

Monacan 78, Manchester 75

Northside 76, Salem 66

Oak Hill Academy 84, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 82

Park View-South Hill 67, Brunswick 46

Parry McCluer 57, Covington 42

Patrick County 72, Bassett 48

Paul VI 85, Heights, Md. 50

Pendleton County, W.Va. 64, Turner Ashby 55

Petersburg 66, Colonial Heights 49

Spotswood 64, East Rockingham 56

Strasburg 65, Madison County 59, OT

Surry County 58, Greensville County 48

Union 90, Ridgeview 85, 2OT

Varina 75, Douglas Freeman 39

Veritas 57, New Community 53

Virginia Academy 59, County Christian 28

William Campbell 79, Central Lunenburg 54

William Monroe 52, Fluvanna 50, OT

Woodstock Central 66, Clarke County 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bland County 60, Auburn 56

Briar Woods 58, Fauquier 35

Buckingham County 50, Appomattox 43

Bullis, Md. 75, Potomac School 45

Carroll County 42, Floyd County 36

Charlottesville 71, Harrisonburg 51

Franklin 67, Sussex Central 43

Galax 45, Alleghany County, N.C. 40

George Marshall 59, Justice 41

Giles 54, Radford 48

Glenvar 39, James River-Buchanan 24

Grundy 68, Richlands 53

Hanover 45, J.R. Tucker 36

James Monroe, W.Va. 64, Covington 34

Jefferson Forest 56, Holy Cross Regional 23

John Champe 57, Osbourn 31

John Marshall 41, Armstrong 32

Lord Botetourt 73, Christiansburg 57

Midlothian 64, George Wythe-Richmond 40

Monticello 58, Louisa 53, OT

New Kent 55, Charles City 15

Northside 64, Salem 51

Nottoway 45, Goochland 42

Parry McCluer 81, Narrows 22

Patrick County 45, Bassett 13

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Pulaski County 42

Powhatan 60, Orange County 33

Ridgeview 51, Union 46

Rockbridge County 53, Nelson County 41

Spotsylvania 48, Courtland 33

St. Stephens-St. Agnes 55, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 26

Surry County 53, Greensville County 42

TJ-Alexandria 47, Falls Church 46

Twin Valley 37, Northwood 33

Varina 53, Douglas Freeman 27

West Potomac 72, Mount Vernon 28

William Fleming 86, William Byrd 45

Wilson Memorial 52, Fort Defiance 44

Woodbridge 81, Gar-Field 10

Woodgrove 53, Loudoun County 32

Yorktown 47, South Lakes 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.