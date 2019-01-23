Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Alleghany County, N.C. 49, Galax 39 Amelia County 53, Maggie Walker 42 Amherst County 61, Randolph Henry 47 Appomattox Regional 55, Windsor 47 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 65, Lighthouse Academy 46 Briar Woods 65,…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alleghany County, N.C. 49, Galax 39
Amelia County 53, Maggie Walker 42
Amherst County 61, Randolph Henry 47
Appomattox Regional 55, Windsor 47
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 65, Lighthouse Academy 46
Briar Woods 65, Fauquier 43
Buckingham County 60, Appomattox 48
Carver Academy 82, Middlesex 40
Craig County 56, Bath County 39
Culpeper 74, Courtland 70
Episcopal 56, St. Albans, D.C. 53
Flint Hill 72, Maret, D.C. 52
Floyd County 61, Carroll County 56
Franklin 55, Sussex Central 44
Gar-Field 72, Woodbridge 44
George Mason 87, Rappahannock County 50
George Wythe-Richmond 56, Midlothian 46
Goochland 91, Nottoway 51
Grayson County 62, Marion 49
Grundy 72, Richlands 68
Hanover 62, J.R. Tucker 31
Harrisonburg 56, Charlottesville 43
Justice 58, George Marshall 35
Lloyd Bird 88, Clover Hill 58
Loudoun Valley 63, Washington, W.Va. 33
Louisa 66, Monticello 52
Monacan 78, Manchester 75
Northside 76, Salem 66
Oak Hill Academy 84, Rock Creek Christian Academy, Md. 82
Park View-South Hill 67, Brunswick 46
Parry McCluer 57, Covington 42
Patrick County 72, Bassett 48
Paul VI 85, Heights, Md. 50
Pendleton County, W.Va. 64, Turner Ashby 55
Petersburg 66, Colonial Heights 49
Spotswood 64, East Rockingham 56
Strasburg 65, Madison County 59, OT
Surry County 58, Greensville County 48
Union 90, Ridgeview 85, 2OT
Varina 75, Douglas Freeman 39
Veritas 57, New Community 53
Virginia Academy 59, County Christian 28
William Campbell 79, Central Lunenburg 54
William Monroe 52, Fluvanna 50, OT
Woodstock Central 66, Clarke County 55
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bland County 60, Auburn 56
Briar Woods 58, Fauquier 35
Buckingham County 50, Appomattox 43
Bullis, Md. 75, Potomac School 45
Carroll County 42, Floyd County 36
Charlottesville 71, Harrisonburg 51
Franklin 67, Sussex Central 43
Galax 45, Alleghany County, N.C. 40
George Marshall 59, Justice 41
Giles 54, Radford 48
Glenvar 39, James River-Buchanan 24
Grundy 68, Richlands 53
Hanover 45, J.R. Tucker 36
James Monroe, W.Va. 64, Covington 34
Jefferson Forest 56, Holy Cross Regional 23
John Champe 57, Osbourn 31
John Marshall 41, Armstrong 32
Lord Botetourt 73, Christiansburg 57
Midlothian 64, George Wythe-Richmond 40
Monticello 58, Louisa 53, OT
New Kent 55, Charles City 15
Northside 64, Salem 51
Nottoway 45, Goochland 42
Parry McCluer 81, Narrows 22
Patrick County 45, Bassett 13
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 56, Pulaski County 42
Powhatan 60, Orange County 33
Ridgeview 51, Union 46
Rockbridge County 53, Nelson County 41
Spotsylvania 48, Courtland 33
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 55, Georgetown Day School, D.C. 26
Surry County 53, Greensville County 42
TJ-Alexandria 47, Falls Church 46
Twin Valley 37, Northwood 33
Varina 53, Douglas Freeman 27
West Potomac 72, Mount Vernon 28
William Fleming 86, William Byrd 45
Wilson Memorial 52, Fort Defiance 44
Woodbridge 81, Gar-Field 10
Woodgrove 53, Loudoun County 32
Yorktown 47, South Lakes 41
