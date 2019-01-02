Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 58, Ridgeview 46 Altavista 42, Rustburg 41 Annandale 66, Woodbridge 54 Auburn 86, Fort Chiswell 67 Bland County 49, Galax 45 Central Wise 72, John Battle 46 Chancellor 64, Spotsylvania 45…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 58, Ridgeview 46
Altavista 42, Rustburg 41
Annandale 66, Woodbridge 54
Auburn 86, Fort Chiswell 67
Bland County 49, Galax 45
Central Wise 72, John Battle 46
Chancellor 64, Spotsylvania 45
Clarke County 64, Warren County 42
Cumberland 58, Buckingham County 48
Dinwiddie 77, Meadowbrook 63
Dominion 57, Woodgrove 44
East Rockingham 77, Wilson Memorial 57
Eastern Montgomery 56, Rural Retreat 33
Floyd County 59, Carroll County 43
GW-Danville 70, Patrick County 45
Gate City 86, Union 71
George Wythe-Wytheville 59, Grayson County 55
Glenvar 41, James River-Buchanan 39
Halifax County 69, Franklin County 59
Hopewell 48, Prince George 47
Indian River 74, Hickory 43
James Monroe 42, Courtland 40
James River-Midlothian 85, Monacan 53
James Robinson 61, Falls Church 51
King’s Fork 86, Deep Creek 74
Lakeland 82, Grassfield 73
Loudoun Valley 66, Loudoun County 58
Magna Vista 66, Bassett 42
Maret, D.C. 69, St. John Paul the Great 56
Martinsville 64, Tunstall 48
Norfolk Collegiate 88, Benedictine 68
Oscar Smith 77, Great Bridge 47
Park View-South Hill 54, Franklin 38
Park View-Sterling 58, Rappahannock County 54, OT
Petersburg 65, Thomas Dale 64
Potomac 66, Forest Park 60
R.E. Lee-Staunton 75, Page County 33
Radford 65, Giles 14
Riverheads 58, Fort Defiance 33
Riverside 79, Heritage (Leesburg) 68
Rock Ridge 75, McLean 52
Rye Cove 53, Castlewood 51
Salem 79, Lord Botetourt 68
Sherando 65, Skyline 61
Spotswood 65, Broadway 49
St. Maria Goretti, Md. 65, Shenandoah Valley Christian 38
Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 44, Buffalo Gap 41
Stuarts Draft 93, Luray 63
Thomas Walker 68, Twin Springs 38
West Potomac 62, Oakton 49
William Monroe 69, Fluvanna 51
Woodstock Central 67, Turner Ashby 47
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Gar-Field vs. Freedom (Woodbridge), ccd.
Harrisonburg vs. Charlottesville, ppd. to Feb 6th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn 59, Fort Chiswell 40
Buckingham County 48, Cumberland 26
Buffalo Gap 40, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 21
Carroll County 67, Floyd County 62
Central Wise 62, John Battle 23
Chancellor 58, Spotsylvania 49
Chilhowie 56, Rural Retreat 43
Clarke County 40, Warren County 15
Colgan 49, C.D. Hylton 26
Deep Creek 54, King’s Fork 53
East Rockingham 69, Wilson Memorial 43
Eastside 73, J.I. Burton 50
Franklin County 72, Halifax County 36
Galax 56, Bland County 21
Goochland 63, Bluestone 24
Grassfield 56, Lakeland 40
Greensville County 61, Windsor 14
Herndon 53, Westfield 30
Honaker 65, Richlands 39
Hopewell 65, Prince George 27
Indian River 65, Hickory 32
James Monroe 49, Courtland 28
James Robinson 53, Falls Church 51
Kellam 58, Bishop Sullivan 48
Lord Botetourt 70, Patrick Henry-Roanoke 60
Loudoun Valley 54, Loudoun County 27
Magna Vista 54, Bassett 26
Martinsville 77, Tunstall 16
Meadowbrook 77, Dinwiddie 51
Norfolk Collegiate 62, Booker T. Washington 44
Nottoway 51, Randolph Henry 18
Oakton 48, West Potomac 31
Oscar Smith 55, Great Bridge 38
Page County 51, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38
Patrick County 59, GW-Danville 36
Prince Edward County 52, Central Lunenburg 13
Ridgeview 66, Abingdon 58, 3OT
Riverheads 46, Fort Defiance 35
Riverside 52, Heritage (Leesburg) 51
Rye Cove 50, Castlewood 22
Skyline 45, Sherando 36
Spotswood 52, Broadway 33
St. Maria Goretti, Md. 64, Shenandoah Valley Christian 49
Strasburg 54, Moorefield, W.Va. 45
Stuarts Draft 64, Luray 38
Thomas Dale 40, Petersburg 14
Thomas Walker 51, Twin Springs 38
Turner Ashby 53, Woodstock Central 30
Western Branch 51, Nansemond River 34
William Monroe 63, Fluvanna 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Freedom (Woodbridge) vs. Gar-Field, ccd.
Harrisonburg vs. Charlottesville, ppd. to Jan 23rd.
