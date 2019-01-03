Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Arcadia 54, Nandua 46 Bishop O’Connell 82, Gonzaga College, D.C. 78, OT Chantilly 64, James Madison 56 Charlottesville 67, Powhatan 45 Culpeper 77, Madison County 43 Fuqua School 58, Kenston Forest 27…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Arcadia 54, Nandua 46
Bishop O’Connell 82, Gonzaga College, D.C. 78, OT
Chantilly 64, James Madison 56
Charlottesville 67, Powhatan 45
Culpeper 77, Madison County 43
Fuqua School 58, Kenston Forest 27
Graham 57, Grayson County 27
Lancaster 61, Washington & Lee 43
Liberty Christian 57, Brookville 41
Midlothian 57, Clover Hill 44
Nansemond-Suffolk 81, Isle of Wight Academy 37
Norfolk Academy 81, Northampton 52
Parry McCluer 56, Covington 26
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Blacksburg 62, OT
Princeton, W.Va. 103, Tazewell 45
Stafford 69, King George 39
Steward School 93, Amelia Academy 70
Western Albemarle 52, Orange County 40
Woodrow Wilson 61, Lafayette 54
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Bishop Sullivan 42
Charlottesville 84, Powhatan 33
Collegiate-Richmond 53, St. Gertrude 37
Cosby 80, Huguenot 45
Giles 53, Radford 48
Glenvar 66, James River-Buchanan 28
Greensville County 58, Northampton County, N.C. 53
Hampton Roads 41, Middlesex 30
Holston 51, Northwood 16
Hopewell 51, Thomas Dale 45
Jefferson Forest 41, Heritage-Lynchburg 33
Madison County 40, Culpeper 38
Matoaca 59, Meadowbrook 52
New Kent 47, York 41
Norfolk Christian 62, Veritas 16
Pocahontas County, W.Va. 63, Bath County 8
Potomac Falls 49, Park View-Sterling 21
Roanoke Catholic 71, Holy Cross Regional 22
Smithfield 31, Grafton 29
Tabb 51, Bruton 34
Warhill 56, Jamestown 49
Washington & Lee 36, Lancaster 30
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.