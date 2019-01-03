Thursday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Arcadia 54, Nandua 46 Bishop O’Connell 82, Gonzaga College, D.C. 78, OT Chantilly 64, James Madison 56 Charlottesville 67, Powhatan 45 Culpeper 77, Madison County 43 Fuqua School 58, Kenston Forest 27…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Arcadia 54, Nandua 46

Bishop O’Connell 82, Gonzaga College, D.C. 78, OT

Chantilly 64, James Madison 56

Charlottesville 67, Powhatan 45

Culpeper 77, Madison County 43

Fuqua School 58, Kenston Forest 27

Graham 57, Grayson County 27

Lancaster 61, Washington & Lee 43

Liberty Christian 57, Brookville 41

Midlothian 57, Clover Hill 44

Nansemond-Suffolk 81, Isle of Wight Academy 37

Norfolk Academy 81, Northampton 52

Parry McCluer 56, Covington 26

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 70, Blacksburg 62, OT

Princeton, W.Va. 103, Tazewell 45

Stafford 69, King George 39

Steward School 93, Amelia Academy 70

Western Albemarle 52, Orange County 40

Woodrow Wilson 61, Lafayette 54

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 54, Bishop Sullivan 42

Charlottesville 84, Powhatan 33

Collegiate-Richmond 53, St. Gertrude 37

Cosby 80, Huguenot 45

Giles 53, Radford 48

Glenvar 66, James River-Buchanan 28

Greensville County 58, Northampton County, N.C. 53

Hampton Roads 41, Middlesex 30

Holston 51, Northwood 16

Hopewell 51, Thomas Dale 45

Jefferson Forest 41, Heritage-Lynchburg 33

Madison County 40, Culpeper 38

Matoaca 59, Meadowbrook 52

New Kent 47, York 41

Norfolk Christian 62, Veritas 16

Pocahontas County, W.Va. 63, Bath County 8

Potomac Falls 49, Park View-Sterling 21

Roanoke Catholic 71, Holy Cross Regional 22

Smithfield 31, Grafton 29

Tabb 51, Bruton 34

Warhill 56, Jamestown 49

Washington & Lee 36, Lancaster 30

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

