Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Ireton 72, St. John Paul the Great 53 Cave Spring 53, Christiansburg 50 Christchurch 55, Hampton Roads 34 Cleveland, Tenn. 70, Gate City 47 Courtland 73, Spotsylvania 37 Eastern Mennonite 59,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 72, St. John Paul the Great 53

Cave Spring 53, Christiansburg 50

Christchurch 55, Hampton Roads 34

Cleveland, Tenn. 70, Gate City 47

Courtland 73, Spotsylvania 37

Eastern Mennonite 59, Carlisle 52

Franklin 71, Altavista 46

George Wythe-Wytheville 58, Carroll County 51

Honaker 57, J.I. Burton 55

Huguenot 71, Dinwiddie 67

Lebanon 62, Abingdon 60

Lee High 69, Pineville, Ky. 53

Liberty-Bedford 53, Staunton River 43

Loudoun County Home School 58, Central Virginia Home School 50

Luray 59, Riverheads 57

Middleburg Academy 63, Benedictine 48

Norfolk Academy 46, Collegiate-Richmond 41

Norfolk Collegiate 70, Glasgow, Del. 68

Northampton County, N.C. 57, Greensville County 53

Parry McCluer 55, Amherst County 43

Paul VI 83, Parkside, D.C. 78

Princess Anne 71, Peninsula Catholic 64

Roanoke Valley Christian 67, Faith Christian-Roanoke 40

Salem 58, William Byrd 47

Steward School 54, Riverbend 37

Strasburg 53, James Wood 44

TJ-Richmond 75, Manchester 73

Athletes for Awareness=

TPLS Christian 79, Steward School 56

Bishop Sullivan January Jam=

Nansemond-Suffolk 59, Charlotte Basketball Academy, N.C. 55

Hampton Roads Winter Hoops Classic=

Cape Henry Collegiate 73, Granby 68

Kellam 59, Elizabeth City Northeastern, N.C. 41

Maury 71, Smithfield 34

Western Branch 72, Lake Taylor 68, 2OT

January Jam=

Blue Ridge 57, Norview 44

Rockbridge ‘Rock the Ribbon” Tournament=

East Rockingham 67, Floyd County 38

Martinsville 47, R.E. Lee-Staunton 42

Rockbridge County 58, Alleghany 48

VirginiaPreps.com Classic=

Session 2=

Bethel 44, James Monroe 34

Green Run 59, Western Albemarle 23

John Marshall 69, Landstown 55

Nansemond River 62, Woodrow Wilson 50

Oscar Smith 85, Wakefield 46

Tallwood 76, Edison 62

Varina 74, Norcom 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Saint James, Md. vs. Shenandoah Valley Christian, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Carlisle 49, Eastern Mennonite 23

Glen Allen 47, Petersburg 43

Highland Springs 68, Ocean Lakes 58

Holton Arms, Md. 35, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 25

Jamestown 54, Bruton 32

Lafayette 52, York 31

Lake Taylor 94, Hopewell 56

Liberty Christian 44, Va. Episcopal 18

Northampton County, N.C. 66, Greensville County 60

Northside 67, Liberty-Bedford 18

Parry McCluer 64, East Rockingham 35

Richmond Christian 53, Veritas 40

Salem 50, William Byrd 48

St. Annes-Belfield 56, St. John Paul the Great 36

Strasburg 61, James Wood 54

TPLS Christian 79, Steward School 56

Tabb 54, Poquoson 30

Union 80, Elizabethton, Tenn. 61

Warhill 53, Smithfield 38

Rockbridge ‘Rock the Ribbon” Tournament=

Alleghany 51, Rockbridge County 39

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Highland-Monterey vs. Narrows, ppd.

Woodrow Wilson vs. Warwick, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.