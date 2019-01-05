Saturday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Auburn 64, Eastern Montgomery 33 Bishop Sullivan 68, Holy Cross Regional 66 Cumberland 48, Carver Academy 41 Eastern Mennonite 73, Pendleton County, W.Va. 31 Fuqua School 78, Peninsula Catholic 75 Glenvar 58,…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Auburn 64, Eastern Montgomery 33

Bishop Sullivan 68, Holy Cross Regional 66

Cumberland 48, Carver Academy 41

Eastern Mennonite 73, Pendleton County, W.Va. 31

Fuqua School 78, Peninsula Catholic 75

Glenvar 58, Carroll County 45

Hanover 83, Eastern View 75

Hargrave Military 64, E.C. Glass 43

Highland-Warrenton 76, Fredericksburg Academy 36

Jefferson Forest 68, Amherst County 43

Maret, D.C. 63, Episcopal 57

Musselman, W.Va. 56, East Rockingham 51

Norfolk Academy 54, Norfolk Collegiate 53

Norfolk Christian 86, Hampton Christian 33

Pineville, Ky. 64, Lee High 56

Radford 67, Greenbrier East, W.Va. 27

Rockbridge County 39, Parry McCluer 31

Salem 64, William Byrd 52

Spotswood 56, Handley 43

St. Annes-Belfield 81, Hampton Roads 47

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 69, Forest Park 63

Strasburg 69, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 34

Tennessee, Tenn. 88, Virginia High 51

Turner Ashby 59, Fort Defiance 48

Tuscarora 79, Loudoun County 70

Twin Valley 74, Ridgeview 54

Walsingham Academy 80, Tabb 57

Woodstock Central 52, Skyline 41

Annual Hoop Buzz Invitational=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 46, Virginia Academy 41

County Christian 53, Indian Creek, Md. 51

Chance Harman Basketball Classic=

Blacksburg 69, Giles 34

Calvary, N.C. 53, Roanoke Catholic 50

Gate City 65, Floyd County 58

George Wythe-Richmond 60, Roanoke Valley Christian 47

Northside 61, Trinity Episcopal 60

Northwest Guilford, N.C. 49, North Cross 38

Teays Valley Christian, W.Va. 75, Carlisle 49

Chance Harmon Classic=

Grace Christian, Tenn. 57, Blue Ridge 54

Lawson Classic=

Colonial Beach 92, Brunswick 91

Hopewell 50, Booker T. Washington 41

John Marshall 77, Lake Taylor 66

Meadowbrook 70, Freedom (Woodbridge) 45

TJ-Richmond 76, Bayside 45

Oriole Classic=

Loudoun County Home School 49, Maryland School for the Deaf, Md. 46

Western Branch Winter Classic=

Deep Run 46, Churchland 36

Frank Cox 58, Patriot 55

Grassfield 58, Woodbridge 42

Green Run 76, North Stafford 54

Nansemond River 66, Kempsville 55

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 58, Bishop O’Connell 41

Carroll County 66, Glenvar 39

Christ Chapel Academy 45, Wakefield School 41

Covenant School 44, Hampton Roads 29

Eastern View 62, Hanover 59

Highland-Warrenton 72, Fredericksburg Christian 35

Immaculate Conception-Lodi, N.J. 52, TPLS Christian 44

Jamestown 41, Tabb 38

Kellam 42, Atlantic Shores Christian 40

Lafayette 46, Grafton 45

Norfolk Academy 41, Norfolk Collegiate 24

Parry McCluer 57, Rockbridge County 16

Pendleton County, W.Va. 34, Eastern Mennonite 26

Smithfield 52, Bruton 23

St. Annes-Belfield 72, Sidwell Friends, D.C. 68

Strasburg 50, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 29

Tennessee, Tenn. 46, Virginia High 44

Victory Christian, N.C. 48, Great Hope Baptist 22

Warhill 54, New Kent 34

Warwick 54, Booker T. Washington 25

William Byrd 60, Salem 53

Woodstock Central 48, Skyline 45

York 40, Poquoson 32

Play for Preemies Tournament=

Battlefield 55, Wilson Memorial 51

Colonial Forge 62, Forest Park 38

Fort Defiance 47, Louisa 35

Waynesboro 53, Covington 20

Western Albemarle 58, Stuarts Draft 48, OT

William Monroe 46, Broadway 39

Western Branch Winter Classic=

Western Branch 58, Pasquotank County, N.C. 19

