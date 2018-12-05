Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 62, Chatham 29 Annandale 73, TJ-Alexandria 45 Brentsville 53, Sherando 48 Carlisle 76, Roanoke Catholic 67 Colonial Beach 70, Charles City 46 Colonial Forge 62, Gar-Field 58 Colonial Heights 59, Carver…

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Altavista 62, Chatham 29

Annandale 73, TJ-Alexandria 45

Brentsville 53, Sherando 48

Carlisle 76, Roanoke Catholic 67

Colonial Beach 70, Charles City 46

Colonial Forge 62, Gar-Field 58

Colonial Heights 59, Carver Academy 31

Courtland 58, Riverbend 47

Douglas Freeman 59, Hermitage 36

GW-Danville 77, Heritage-Lynchburg 59

George Wythe-Richmond 67, Huguenot 58

Glenvar 55, Lord Botetourt 40

Grafton 68, Jamestown 60

Greensville County 57, Sussex Central 37

Hargrave Military 63, North Cross 35

Hidden Valley 60, Franklin County 51

Holy Cross Regional 70, Covenant School 62

James Madison 58, George Marshall 53

James River-Midlothian 86, Manchester 71

Kellam 65, Ocean Lakes 10

Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 83, Norfolk Christian 61

Lloyd Bird 83, Midlothian 53

Manassas Park 73, Clarke County 36

Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 58, Magna Vista 55

Monacan 101, Patrick Henry-Ashland 57

New Kent 70, Poquoson 55

Northside 58, Cave Spring 47

Northwood 72, Rural Retreat 46

Osbourn 50, Colgan 23

Osbourn Park 74, C.D. Hylton 67

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, E.C. Glass 49

Richlands 73, Hurley 51

Riverside 64, Broad Run 50

Smithfield 65, York 42

Spire Institute, Ohio 91, Life Christian 79

Spotswood 65, Charlottesville 60

St. Christopher’s 79, Church Hill Academy 52

St. Michael 78, Lighthouse Academy 43

Staunton River 45, Liberty-Bedford 35

Stuarts Draft 104, Waynesboro 102

Surry County 60, Franklin 42

Tabb 62, Lafayette 60

Wakefield School 83, Trinity Christian School 52

Warhill 59, Bruton 45

Woodstock Central 79, Page County 48

Yorktown 61, Edison 45

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grayson County vs. Graham, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Jefferson Forest vs. Amherst County, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annandale 46, TJ-Alexandria 44

Atlee 48, John Marshall 29

Auburn 56, Narrows 36

Bland County 57, Eastern Montgomery 49

Brunswick 39, Appomattox Regional 33

Buffalo Gap 50, Fort Defiance 38

Cape Henry Collegiate 40, Hampton Roads 34

Cave Spring 43, Northside 22

Chilhowie 62, Eastside 55

Colgan 55, Osbourn 25

Colonial Forge 70, Freedom (Woodbridge) 35

Covington 68, Highland-Monterey 60

Dan River 50, Tunstall 21

E.C. Glass 49, Alleghany 39

Fort Chiswell 64, Tazewell 57

Franklin County 69, Hidden Valley 55

GW-Danville 52, Chatham 46

George Marshall 54, James Madison 35

George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Radford 43

Greensville County 68, Sussex Central 42

Gretna 59, Liberty-Bedford 53

Hermitage 37, Douglas Freeman 29

James Robinson 52, Forest Park 36

Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 52, Norfolk Christian 10

King & Queen 73, Essex 23

Landstown 66, Granby 9

Louisa 69, Caroline 65

Mills Godwin 50, Henrico 25

Millwood School 48, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20

Page County 38, Woodstock Central 35

Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Powhatan 34

Princess Anne 90, Norcom 23

Pulaski County 62, William Byrd 40

Riverbend 50, Courtland 26

Riverside 49, Broad Run 34

Roanoke Catholic 46, Bath County 36

South Lakes 58, Battlefield 37

Stuarts Draft 47, Waynesboro 43

Surry County 55, Franklin 47

Wakefield 46, Washington-Lee 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buckingham County vs. Amherst County, ppd.

Musselman, W.Va. vs. Loudoun County, ppd.

Riverheads vs. Rappahannock County, ppd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

