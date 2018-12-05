Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Altavista 62, Chatham 29 Annandale 73, TJ-Alexandria 45 Brentsville 53, Sherando 48 Carlisle 76, Roanoke Catholic 67 Colonial Beach 70, Charles City 46 Colonial Forge 62, Gar-Field 58 Colonial Heights 59, Carver…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Altavista 62, Chatham 29
Annandale 73, TJ-Alexandria 45
Brentsville 53, Sherando 48
Carlisle 76, Roanoke Catholic 67
Colonial Beach 70, Charles City 46
Colonial Forge 62, Gar-Field 58
Colonial Heights 59, Carver Academy 31
Courtland 58, Riverbend 47
Douglas Freeman 59, Hermitage 36
GW-Danville 77, Heritage-Lynchburg 59
George Wythe-Richmond 67, Huguenot 58
Glenvar 55, Lord Botetourt 40
Grafton 68, Jamestown 60
Greensville County 57, Sussex Central 37
Hargrave Military 63, North Cross 35
Hidden Valley 60, Franklin County 51
Holy Cross Regional 70, Covenant School 62
James Madison 58, George Marshall 53
James River-Midlothian 86, Manchester 71
Kellam 65, Ocean Lakes 10
Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 83, Norfolk Christian 61
Lloyd Bird 83, Midlothian 53
Manassas Park 73, Clarke County 36
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 58, Magna Vista 55
Monacan 101, Patrick Henry-Ashland 57
New Kent 70, Poquoson 55
Northside 58, Cave Spring 47
Northwood 72, Rural Retreat 46
Osbourn 50, Colgan 23
Osbourn Park 74, C.D. Hylton 67
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 63, E.C. Glass 49
Richlands 73, Hurley 51
Riverside 64, Broad Run 50
Smithfield 65, York 42
Spire Institute, Ohio 91, Life Christian 79
Spotswood 65, Charlottesville 60
St. Christopher’s 79, Church Hill Academy 52
St. Michael 78, Lighthouse Academy 43
Staunton River 45, Liberty-Bedford 35
Stuarts Draft 104, Waynesboro 102
Surry County 60, Franklin 42
Tabb 62, Lafayette 60
Wakefield School 83, Trinity Christian School 52
Warhill 59, Bruton 45
Woodstock Central 79, Page County 48
Yorktown 61, Edison 45
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grayson County vs. Graham, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Jefferson Forest vs. Amherst County, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Annandale 46, TJ-Alexandria 44
Atlee 48, John Marshall 29
Auburn 56, Narrows 36
Bland County 57, Eastern Montgomery 49
Brunswick 39, Appomattox Regional 33
Buffalo Gap 50, Fort Defiance 38
Cape Henry Collegiate 40, Hampton Roads 34
Cave Spring 43, Northside 22
Chilhowie 62, Eastside 55
Colgan 55, Osbourn 25
Colonial Forge 70, Freedom (Woodbridge) 35
Covington 68, Highland-Monterey 60
Dan River 50, Tunstall 21
E.C. Glass 49, Alleghany 39
Fort Chiswell 64, Tazewell 57
Franklin County 69, Hidden Valley 55
GW-Danville 52, Chatham 46
George Marshall 54, James Madison 35
George Wythe-Wytheville 56, Radford 43
Greensville County 68, Sussex Central 42
Gretna 59, Liberty-Bedford 53
Hermitage 37, Douglas Freeman 29
James Robinson 52, Forest Park 36
Kill Devil Hills First Flight, N.C. 52, Norfolk Christian 10
King & Queen 73, Essex 23
Landstown 66, Granby 9
Louisa 69, Caroline 65
Mills Godwin 50, Henrico 25
Millwood School 48, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 20
Page County 38, Woodstock Central 35
Patrick Henry-Ashland 57, Powhatan 34
Princess Anne 90, Norcom 23
Pulaski County 62, William Byrd 40
Riverbend 50, Courtland 26
Riverside 49, Broad Run 34
Roanoke Catholic 46, Bath County 36
South Lakes 58, Battlefield 37
Stuarts Draft 47, Waynesboro 43
Surry County 55, Franklin 47
Wakefield 46, Washington-Lee 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buckingham County vs. Amherst County, ppd.
Musselman, W.Va. vs. Loudoun County, ppd.
Riverheads vs. Rappahannock County, ppd.
