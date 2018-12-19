Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Abingdon 56, Richlands 55 Albemarle 57, Western Albemarle 37 Armstrong 68, St. Christopher’s 62 Bland County 59, Chilhowie 47 Bluestone 58, Amelia County 50 Broad Run 81, County Christian 71 Carver Academy…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 56, Richlands 55
Albemarle 57, Western Albemarle 37
Armstrong 68, St. Christopher’s 62
Bland County 59, Chilhowie 47
Bluestone 58, Amelia County 50
Broad Run 81, County Christian 71
Carver Academy 57, Cumberland 23
Collegiate-Richmond 55, Douglas Freeman 53
Dominion 59, Loudoun County 56
East Rockingham 76, Buffalo Gap 43
FS Northside, Ark. 61, Staunton River 50
George Wythe-Wytheville 63, Carroll County 39
Hampton Roads 49, StoneBridge Christian 43
Heritage-Lynchburg 66, Dan River 51
Highland Springs 73, George Wythe-Richmond 43
Hopewell 65, Blue Ridge Christian 60
Huguenot 88, Trinity Episcopal 85
James Robinson 57, T.C. Williams 53
John Battle 71, Ridgeview 57
Lee-Davis 87, Mills Godwin 78
Martinsville 59, Liberty-Bedford 35
Nelson County 68, Rappahannock 66
New Covenant 83, Veritas 50
Northumberland 66, Middlesex 33
Oak Hill Academy 96, Olive Branch, Miss. 59
Page County 91, Wilson Memorial 77
Potomac Falls 65, Freedom (South Riding) 58
R.E. Lee-Staunton 67, Fort Defiance 43
Randolph Henry 66, Bassett 50
Rappahannock 51, Mountain View 49
Rappahannock County 68, Nelson County 66
Riverheads 51, Luray 36
Sherando 63, Brentsville 38
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 71, Chantilly 56
Stuarts Draft 86, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 42
Washington & Lee 76, King & Queen 71
William Campbell 69, Brookville 59
William Monroe 51, Madison County 46
Woodgrove 52, Park View-Sterling 33
City of Palms Classic=
McEachern, Ga. 59, Paul VI 52
Tiger Holiday Classic=
Henrico 81, Dinwiddie 67
J.R. Tucker 55, Clover Hill 52
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Greenbrier East, W.Va. vs. Radford, ppd. to Jan 28th.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Abingdon 59, Richlands 31
Alleghany 64, E.C. Glass 51
Amelia County 51, Bluestone 6
Amherst County 50, Buckingham County 39
Auburn 43, Grayson County 41
Brentsville 37, Sherando 20
Chilhowie 68, Bland County 44
Collegiate-Richmond 53, Central Virginia Home School 46
Cosby 93, Hermitage 27
Courtland 51, Colonial Beach 9
Deep Run 52, Henrico 38
Dominion 44, Loudoun County 39
Eastern View 72, Highland-Warrenton 54
Fort Defiance 59, R.E. Lee-Staunton 26
Freedom (South Riding) 54, Potomac Falls 36
Giles 58, Graham 53
Great Bridge 49, Booker T. Washington 42
Greensville County 59, Brunswick Academy 36
Gretna 61, Liberty-Bedford 16
Hampton Roads 50, StoneBridge Christian 24
Heritage-Lynchburg 63, Dan River 50
Highland Springs 54, Steward School 25
J.I. Burton 45, Twin Valley 39
J.R. Tucker 54, John Marshall 41
Jefferson Forest 56, Appomattox 37
Langley 44, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 40
Luray 53, Riverheads 51
Mills Godwin 52, Lee-Davis 24
Monacan 72, Varina 48
Northside 62, Staunton River 29
Oakton 54, Battlefield 47
Page County 60, Wilson Memorial 53
Ridgeview 68, John Battle 24
Stuarts Draft 56, Stonewall Jackson-Quicksburg 34
Thomas Dale 62, Dinwiddie 57
Tidewater Academy 46, Walsingham Academy 44
Trinity Episcopal 66, Hanover 27
Western Albemarle 40, Albemarle 37
William Byrd 59, Bassett 27
Woodgrove 65, Park View-Sterling 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cumberland vs. Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
