Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Battlefield 58, Colgan 33

Brooke Point 68, Liberty-Bealeton 65, OT

Clarke County 65, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 54

Deep Creek 61, Salem-Va. Beach 53

Eastern View 73, Rappahannock County 48

Flint Hill 85, Episcopal 81

Franklin 46, Sussex Central 28

Grafton 74, New Kent 46

Grassfield 54, Kempsville 43

Honaker 92, Tazewell 90, OT

Isle of Wight Academy 59, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42

Jamestown 57, Bruton 54

Lafayette 62, York 44

Loudoun Valley 78, Washington, W.Va. 62

Loudoun Valley 80, GW-Danville 62

Oak Hill Academy 85, Ridge View, S.C. 58

Page County 60, Strasburg 56

Potomac 59, Osbourn Park 33

Potomac Falls 67, Heritage (Leesburg) 63

Rock Ridge 89, Park View-Sterling 33

Skyline 65, James Wood 51

Smithfield 42, Warhill 33

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 94, C.D. Hylton 62

Stuarts Draft 71, Fort Defiance 44

Surry County 75, Greensville County 52

Tabb 57, Poquoson 25

Virginia High 76, Abingdon 62

Wakefield Country Day 44, Chelsea Academy 34

Wilson Memorial 61, Luray 32

Woodstock Central 76, Sherando 65

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Amherst County vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.

Appomattox Regional vs. Windsor, ppd.

Bath County vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd.

Benedictine vs. Millwood School, ppd.

Blacksburg vs. Cave Spring, ppd.

Brunswick vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd. to Jan 26th.

Caroline vs. King George, ppd.

Chancellor vs. Massaponax, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Cosby vs. Thomas Dale, ppd.

Eastern Montgomery vs. Auburn, ppd.

Galax vs. Carroll County, ppd. to Jan 10th.

Lee High vs. Gate City, ppd. to Dec 12th.

Manchester vs. Mills Godwin, ppd. to Dec 21st.

Meadowbrook vs. Prince George, ppd. to Dec 13th.

Mountain View vs. Spotsylvania, ppd.

Orange County vs. Western Albemarle, ppd. to Jan 28th.

Pulaski County vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd.

Rural Retreat vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.

Rustburg vs. Tunstall, ppd.

Steward School vs. Riverbend, ppd.

William Fleming vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 60, Wise, Md. 54

Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 52, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 43

Chilhowie 69, Fort Chiswell 67

Clarke County 71, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 40

Colgan 59, Battlefield 26

Deep Creek 63, Salem-Va. Beach 28

Fort Defiance 50, Stuarts Draft 45

Franklin 46, Sussex Central 43

Freedom (Woodbridge) 63, Manassas Park 23

Grafton 56, New Kent 46

Honaker 74, Tazewell 62

Isle of Wight Academy 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 22

James Wood 61, Skyline 59, OT

Jamestown 74, Bruton 31

King George 46, Stafford 31

Lord Botetourt 54, Franklin County 40

New Hope Academy Charter, Pa. 71, T.C. Williams 55

North Cross 43, Holy Cross Regional 32

North Stafford 45, Osbourn 42

Osbourn Park 48, Potomac 37

Potomac Falls 55, Heritage (Leesburg) 34

Ridgeview 64, Grundy 42

River View, W.Va. 62, Hurley 30

Rock Ridge 44, Park View-Sterling 35

Sherando 64, Woodstock Central 42

Smithfield 42, Warhill 33

Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 67, C.D. Hylton 21

Strasburg 53, Page County 46

Surry County 64, Greensville County 47

Trinity Christian School 37, Foxcroft 14

Trinity Episcopal 82, St. Margaret’s 19

Veritas Christian Academy 39, Walsingham Academy 19

Virginia High 57, Abingdon 52

W.T. Woodson 43, TJ-Alexandria 24

Wilson Memorial 66, Luray 44

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Appomattox Regional vs. Windsor, ppd.

Brunswick vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd. to Jan 26th.

Buckingham County vs. Amherst County, ppd.

Cave Spring vs. Blacksburg, ppd.

Covington vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.

George Wythe-Richmond vs. Armstrong, ppd.

George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Radford, ppd.

Hidden Valley vs. Northside, ppd. to Jan 28th.

King George vs. Caroline, ppd.

Louisa vs. Huguenot, ppd.

Madison County vs. Fluvanna, ppd.

Massaponax vs. Chancellor, ppd. to Dec 17th.

Patrick County vs. Floyd County, ppd.

Poquoson vs. Maggie Walker, ppd.

Prince George vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.

Rural Retreat vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.

Thomas Dale vs. Cosby, ppd.

