Wednesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Battlefield 58, Colgan 33
Brooke Point 68, Liberty-Bealeton 65, OT
Clarke County 65, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 54
Deep Creek 61, Salem-Va. Beach 53
Eastern View 73, Rappahannock County 48
Flint Hill 85, Episcopal 81
Franklin 46, Sussex Central 28
Grafton 74, New Kent 46
Grassfield 54, Kempsville 43
Honaker 92, Tazewell 90, OT
Isle of Wight Academy 59, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 42
Jamestown 57, Bruton 54
Lafayette 62, York 44
Loudoun Valley 78, Washington, W.Va. 62
Loudoun Valley 80, GW-Danville 62
Oak Hill Academy 85, Ridge View, S.C. 58
Page County 60, Strasburg 56
Potomac 59, Osbourn Park 33
Potomac Falls 67, Heritage (Leesburg) 63
Rock Ridge 89, Park View-Sterling 33
Skyline 65, James Wood 51
Smithfield 42, Warhill 33
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 94, C.D. Hylton 62
Stuarts Draft 71, Fort Defiance 44
Surry County 75, Greensville County 52
Tabb 57, Poquoson 25
Virginia High 76, Abingdon 62
Wakefield Country Day 44, Chelsea Academy 34
Wilson Memorial 61, Luray 32
Woodstock Central 76, Sherando 65
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amherst County vs. Parry McCluer, ppd.
Appomattox Regional vs. Windsor, ppd.
Bath County vs. Buffalo Gap, ppd.
Benedictine vs. Millwood School, ppd.
Blacksburg vs. Cave Spring, ppd.
Brunswick vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Caroline vs. King George, ppd.
Chancellor vs. Massaponax, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Cosby vs. Thomas Dale, ppd.
Eastern Montgomery vs. Auburn, ppd.
Galax vs. Carroll County, ppd. to Jan 10th.
Lee High vs. Gate City, ppd. to Dec 12th.
Manchester vs. Mills Godwin, ppd. to Dec 21st.
Meadowbrook vs. Prince George, ppd. to Dec 13th.
Mountain View vs. Spotsylvania, ppd.
Orange County vs. Western Albemarle, ppd. to Jan 28th.
Pulaski County vs. Lord Botetourt, ppd.
Rural Retreat vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.
Rustburg vs. Tunstall, ppd.
Steward School vs. Riverbend, ppd.
William Fleming vs. Patrick Henry-Roanoke, ppd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 60, Wise, Md. 54
Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 52, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 43
Chilhowie 69, Fort Chiswell 67
Clarke County 71, Berkeley Springs, W.Va. 40
Colgan 59, Battlefield 26
Deep Creek 63, Salem-Va. Beach 28
Fort Defiance 50, Stuarts Draft 45
Franklin 46, Sussex Central 43
Freedom (Woodbridge) 63, Manassas Park 23
Grafton 56, New Kent 46
Honaker 74, Tazewell 62
Isle of Wight Academy 52, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 22
James Wood 61, Skyline 59, OT
Jamestown 74, Bruton 31
King George 46, Stafford 31
Lord Botetourt 54, Franklin County 40
New Hope Academy Charter, Pa. 71, T.C. Williams 55
North Cross 43, Holy Cross Regional 32
North Stafford 45, Osbourn 42
Osbourn Park 48, Potomac 37
Potomac Falls 55, Heritage (Leesburg) 34
Ridgeview 64, Grundy 42
River View, W.Va. 62, Hurley 30
Rock Ridge 44, Park View-Sterling 35
Sherando 64, Woodstock Central 42
Smithfield 42, Warhill 33
Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 67, C.D. Hylton 21
Strasburg 53, Page County 46
Surry County 64, Greensville County 47
Trinity Christian School 37, Foxcroft 14
Trinity Episcopal 82, St. Margaret’s 19
Veritas Christian Academy 39, Walsingham Academy 19
Virginia High 57, Abingdon 52
W.T. Woodson 43, TJ-Alexandria 24
Wilson Memorial 66, Luray 44
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Appomattox Regional vs. Windsor, ppd.
Brunswick vs. Park View-South Hill, ppd. to Jan 26th.
Buckingham County vs. Amherst County, ppd.
Cave Spring vs. Blacksburg, ppd.
Covington vs. James River-Buchanan, ppd.
George Wythe-Richmond vs. Armstrong, ppd.
George Wythe-Wytheville vs. Radford, ppd.
Hidden Valley vs. Northside, ppd. to Jan 28th.
King George vs. Caroline, ppd.
Louisa vs. Huguenot, ppd.
Madison County vs. Fluvanna, ppd.
Massaponax vs. Chancellor, ppd. to Dec 17th.
Patrick County vs. Floyd County, ppd.
Poquoson vs. Maggie Walker, ppd.
Prince George vs. Meadowbrook, ppd.
Rural Retreat vs. Patrick Henry-Glade Spring, ppd.
Thomas Dale vs. Cosby, ppd.
