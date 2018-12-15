BOYS PREP BASKETBALL= Albemarle 73, Powhatan 66 Auburn 76, Blacksburg 75 Bishop Sullivan 75, Carmel 60 Brunswick 75, Bluestone 72 Centreville 63, Stone Bridge 60 Christiansburg 51, William Byrd 46 Clarke County 60, James Wood…
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albemarle 73, Powhatan 66
Auburn 76, Blacksburg 75
Bishop Sullivan 75, Carmel 60
Brunswick 75, Bluestone 72
Centreville 63, Stone Bridge 60
Christiansburg 51, William Byrd 46
Clarke County 60, James Wood 51
Colonial Beach 69, Rappahannock County 57
E.C. Glass 62, Jefferson Forest 47
Episcopal 53, Bishop Ireton 47
Fairfax 73, Washington Latin, D.C. 40
Glen Allen 80, Westfield 62
Great Bridge Christian Academy 69, Hargrave Military 61
Greenbrier East, W.Va. 71, Covington 59
Greensville County 57, Essex 42
Hedgesville, W.Va. 80, St. John the Baptist 33
Jay Co., Ind. 49, J.I. Burton 28
John Marshall 70, George Wythe-Richmond 66
Landstown 100, Capitol Christian Academy, Md. 62
Nansemond-Suffolk 82, Broadwater Academy 43
New Kent 89, Charles City 68
Norview 71, Bayside 57
Oak Hill Academy 86, Grace Christian, Tenn. 40
Orange County 84, Spotsylvania 71
Petersburg 66, Park View-South Hill 60
Pfafftown Reagan, N.C. 51, Princess Anne 49
Pulaski County 58, Carroll County 47
Seton School 79, Tandem Friends School 60
South County 60, Oakton 53
Surry County 74, Northampton 54
Varina 64, Eastern View 40
FCA Classic=
Sullivan East, Tenn. 88, John Battle 59
FCA Tournament=
Union 67, Sullivan South, Tenn. 62
Golden tiger Roundball Tournament=
Championship=
James Robinson 57, Hollidaysburg, Pa. 47
Greyhound Tip off Classic=
Granby 71, Salem-Va. Beach 30
Lakeland 82, Churchland 69
Lloyd Bird 89, Lake Taylor 56
Norcom 51, Hampton 48
Greyhound Tip-Off Classic=
Maury 67, Woodside 51
Handley Showcase=
Handley 78, Tallwood 60
Huguenot 92, Woodgrove 83
Osbourn 49, James River-Midlothian 40
Spotswood 71, Heritage-Newport News 50
Highland Hoops Holiday Showcase=
Virginia Academy 64, Highland-Warrenton 55
King’s Fork HS Christmas Showcase=
Grafton 60, Warwick 25
Norfolk Collegiate 75, Booker T. Washington 55
Narrows Tournament=
Championship=
James Monroe, W.Va. 84, Bland County 79, OT
Consolation=
Giles 71, Narrows 44
Ashville Teays Valley, Ohio 56, Blue Ridge 45
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.