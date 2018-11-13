Tuesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VISFL= Semifinal= Covenant School 66, Brunswick Academy 0 St. Annes-Belfield 49, Va. Episcopal 19 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
VISFL=
Semifinal=
Covenant School 66, Brunswick Academy 0
St. Annes-Belfield 49, Va. Episcopal 19
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.