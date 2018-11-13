202.5
Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press November 13, 2018 9:31 pm 11/13/2018 09:31pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

VISFL=

Semifinal=

Covenant School 66, Brunswick Academy 0

St. Annes-Belfield 49, Va. Episcopal 19

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

