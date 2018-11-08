Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Brunswick Academy 37, Greenbrier Christian 36 VHSL Class 5A= First Round= Broad Run 57, Edison 24 Massaponax 62, Albemarle 14 North Stafford 60, Halifax County 19 VHSL Class 3A= First Round= Heritage-Lynchburg 34,…

PREP FOOTBALL=

Brunswick Academy 37, Greenbrier Christian 36

VHSL Class 5A=

First Round=

Broad Run 57, Edison 24

Massaponax 62, Albemarle 14

North Stafford 60, Halifax County 19

VHSL Class 3A=

First Round=

Heritage-Lynchburg 34, Rustburg 13

Liberty-Bedford 40, Spotswood 38

Lord Botetourt 62, Christiansburg 6

VHSL Class 2A=

First Round=

Gretna 35, James River-Buchanan 2

Radford 22, Fort Chiswell 0

VHSL Class 1A=

First Round=

Altavista 47, Stonewall Jackson 29

Central Lunenburg 35, Cumberland 0

