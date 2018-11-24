Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Class 6A= Regional Final= Westfield 17, James Madison 7 VHSL Class 3A= Regional Final= Culpeper 34, Spotsylvania 12 Phoebus 7, Norcom 6, 3OT VHSL Class 2A= Regional Final= Graham 38, Richlands 10…

PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Class 6A=

Regional Final=

Westfield 17, James Madison 7

VHSL Class 3A=

Regional Final=

Culpeper 34, Spotsylvania 12

Phoebus 7, Norcom 6, 3OT

VHSL Class 2A=

Regional Final=

Graham 38, Richlands 10

VHSL Class 1A=

Regional Final=

Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 6

Essex 14, Northumberland 6

Galax 55, Narrows 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

