Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press November 24, 2018 6:19 pm 11/24/2018 06:19pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

VHSL Class 6A=

Regional Final=

Westfield 17, James Madison 7

VHSL Class 3A=

Regional Final=

Culpeper 34, Spotsylvania 12

Phoebus 7, Norcom 6, 3OT

VHSL Class 2A=

Regional Final=

Graham 38, Richlands 10

VHSL Class 1A=

Regional Final=

Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 6

Essex 14, Northumberland 6

Galax 55, Narrows 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

