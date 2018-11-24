Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= VHSL Class 6A= Regional Final= Westfield 17, James Madison 7 VHSL Class 3A= Regional Final= Culpeper 34, Spotsylvania 12 Phoebus 7, Norcom 6, 3OT VHSL Class 2A= Regional Final= Graham 38, Richlands 10…
PREP FOOTBALL=
VHSL Class 6A=
Regional Final=
Westfield 17, James Madison 7
VHSL Class 3A=
Regional Final=
Culpeper 34, Spotsylvania 12
Phoebus 7, Norcom 6, 3OT
VHSL Class 2A=
Regional Final=
Graham 38, Richlands 10
VHSL Class 1A=
Regional Final=
Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 6
Essex 14, Northumberland 6
Galax 55, Narrows 0
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
