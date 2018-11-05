202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press November 5, 2018 9:02 pm 11/05/2018 09:02pm
Share

PREP FOOTBALL=

Rock Ridge 66, Freedom (South Riding) 27

St. John Paul the Great 38, Bishop Ireton 28

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500