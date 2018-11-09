PREP FOOTBALL= Fuqua School 58, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25 North Cross 36, Nansemond-Suffolk 0 Roanoke Catholic 50, Portsmouth Christian 6 VHSL Class 6A= First Round= Centreville 33, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 10 Frank Cox 43, Bayside 27 Franklin…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Fuqua School 58, Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 25
North Cross 36, Nansemond-Suffolk 0
Roanoke Catholic 50, Portsmouth Christian 6
VHSL Class 6A=
First Round=
Centreville 33, Stonewall Jackson-Manassas 10
Frank Cox 43, Bayside 27
Franklin County 14, Clover Hill 0
Hayfield 33, Mount Vernon 22
James Madison 35, Patriot 7
Landstown 20, Woodside 7
Manchester 49, James River-Midlothian 0
Ocean Lakes 34, Kellam 18
Oscar Smith 49, Tallwood 0
South County 15, Lake Braddock 9
South Lakes 39, George Marshall 15
Thomas Dale 7, Cosby 0
W.T. Woodson 29, James Robinson 14
Westfield 49, Yorktown 6
VHSL Class 5A=
First Round=
Brooke Point 35, Harrisonburg 23
Falls Church 52, Potomac Falls 30
Glen Allen 34, Atlee 14
Henrico 28, Varina 13
Highland Springs 42, Deep Run 0
Indian River 44, Norview 0
Lloyd Bird 49, Douglas Freeman 14
Maury 48, Warwick 14
Mountain View 52, Patrick Henry-Ashland 20
Nansemond River 39, Kecoughtan 0
Salem-Va. Beach 34, Gloucester 10
Stone Bridge 56, Lee-Springfield 12
Tuscarora 21, John Champe 13
VHSL Class 4A=
First Round=
Blacksburg 43, Liberty Christian 6
E.C. Glass 28, William Byrd 21
Eastern View 40, Midlothian 3
Jefferson Forest 35, Salem 33
Kettle Run 20, Millbrook 14, 2OT
King’s Fork 18, Deep Creek 7
Lafayette 56, Churchland 12
Lake Taylor 63, Smithfield 21
Loudoun County 34, Riverside 27
Louisa 36, Huguenot 3
Monacan 26, Powhatan 6
Pulaski County 17, GW-Danville 14
VHSL Class 3A=
First Round=
Abingdon 20, Hidden Valley 0
Brentsville 12, John Marshall 6
Brookville 16, Fluvanna 6
Culpeper 22, Armstrong 6
Hopewell 54, Petersburg 12
Norcom 14, Booker T. Washington 0
Northside 56, Cave Spring 16
Spotsylvania 51, George Wythe-Richmond 14
TJ-Richmond 7, James Monroe 3
Tunstall 19, Magna Vista 13
Western Albemarle 33, Rockbridge County 17
York 17, Park View-South Hill 14
VHSL Class 2A=
First Round=
Amelia County 46, Arcadia 0
Appomattox 35, Giles 6
East Rockingham 46, Wilson Memorial 13
Glenvar 41, Buckingham County 0
Goochland 26, Brunswick 8
King William 35, Greensville County 0
Luray 28, R.E. Lee-Staunton 23
Poquoson 44, Nottoway 6
Richlands 10, Grayson County 0
Ridgeview 49, Central Wise 14
Woodstock Central 28, Strasburg 6
VHSL Class 1A=
First Round=
Chilhowie 49, Eastside 0
Essex 46, Northampton 26
Galax 55, Eastern Montgomery 8
George Wythe-Wytheville 28, Covington 0
Grundy 55, Thomas Walker 13
Narrows 18, Auburn 7
Parry McCluer 44, Bath County 13
Patrick Henry-Glade Spring 47, Honaker 7
Washington & Lee 42, Franklin 19
West Point 39, Rappahannock 7
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
