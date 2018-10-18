202
Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018
PREP FOOTBALL=

Graham 45, Richlands 0

Kecoughtan 22, Warwick 19

King William 55, Blue Ridge 16

Maury 33, Norcom 6

Poquoson 58, Bruton 0

Warhill 17, York 14

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

