Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press October 4, 2018 9:31 pm 10/04/2018 09:31pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Hampton 16, Menchville 0

St. Annes-Belfield 33, Greenbrier Christian 27

Trinity Episcopal 21, Norfolk Academy 14

Warhill 22, Smithfield 0

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

