Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Hampton 16, Menchville 0 St. Annes-Belfield 33, Greenbrier Christian 27 Trinity Episcopal 21, Norfolk Academy 14 Warhill 22, Smithfield 0 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

