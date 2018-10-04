Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Hampton 16, Menchville 0 St. Annes-Belfield 33, Greenbrier Christian 27 Trinity Episcopal 21, Norfolk Academy 14 Warhill 22, Smithfield 0 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
PREP FOOTBALL=
Hampton 16, Menchville 0
St. Annes-Belfield 33, Greenbrier Christian 27
Trinity Episcopal 21, Norfolk Academy 14
Warhill 22, Smithfield 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.