202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Panthers coach Rivera optimistic…

Panthers coach Rivera optimistic Olsen will play vs Redskins

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 1:40 pm 10/12/2018 01:40pm
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Panthers coach Ron Rivera is optimistic that three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen will play Sunday against the Redskins after participating in his third straight day of practice.

Olsen is listed as questionable on the injury report, but Rivera says he’s looking ready after missing three games with a broken foot. Rivera says Olsen took more reps than normal Friday and “he ran around really well, so we’re pretty excited about it.”

Barring any setbacks, Olsen will start Sunday.

Rivera also says the Panthers plan to place linebacker Jared Norris on injured reserve Saturday with a toe injury which will create a roster spot for linebacker Thomas Davis, who is returning from a four-game suspension.

Wide receiver Damiere Byrd (ankle) and linebacker Andre Smith (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
florida panthers Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500