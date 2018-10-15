Monday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Bath County 20, Craig County 14, OT Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, Chincoteague 7 Deep Run 49, TJ-Richmond 9 Essex 28, Colonial Beach 14 Franklin 18, Sussex Central 14 Hanover 30, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28 Henrico…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bath County 20, Craig County 14, OT
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, Chincoteague 7
Deep Run 49, TJ-Richmond 9
Essex 28, Colonial Beach 14
Franklin 18, Sussex Central 14
Hanover 30, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28
Henrico 28, Varina 27
Heritage-Newport News 19, Warwick 17
Lafayette 44, New Kent 7
Mills Godwin 14, Hermitage 13
Northumberland 18, Washington & Lee 13
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Cave Spring 13
Rappahannock County 46, Richmond Christian 12
Tunstall 27, Bassett 18
William Byrd 38, William Fleming 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buckingham County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Oct 23rd.
Central Lunenburg vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. to Oct 23rd.
Goochland vs. Bluestone, ppd. to Oct 22nd.
Halifax County vs. Franklin County, ppd.
Magna Vista vs. GW-Danville, ppd. to Oct 16th.
St. Annes-Belfield vs. Brunswick Academy, ppd. to Oct 22nd.
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
