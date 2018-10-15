202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 10:01 pm 10/15/2018 10:01pm
Share

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bath County 20, Craig County 14, OT

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 56, Chincoteague 7

Deep Run 49, TJ-Richmond 9

Essex 28, Colonial Beach 14

Franklin 18, Sussex Central 14

Hanover 30, Patrick Henry-Ashland 28

Henrico 28, Varina 27

Heritage-Newport News 19, Warwick 17

Lafayette 44, New Kent 7

Mills Godwin 14, Hermitage 13

Northumberland 18, Washington & Lee 13

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 28, Cave Spring 13

Rappahannock County 46, Richmond Christian 12

Tunstall 27, Bassett 18

William Byrd 38, William Fleming 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buckingham County vs. Cumberland, ppd. to Oct 23rd.

Central Lunenburg vs. Prince Edward County, ppd. to Oct 23rd.

Goochland vs. Bluestone, ppd. to Oct 22nd.

Halifax County vs. Franklin County, ppd.

Magna Vista vs. GW-Danville, ppd. to Oct 16th.

St. Annes-Belfield vs. Brunswick Academy, ppd. to Oct 22nd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500