Tuesday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 18, 2018 9:58 pm 09/18/2018 09:58pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Atlantic Shores Christian 33, Fuqua School 20

Buffalo Gap 40, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38

Deep Creek 24, Western Branch 0

Indian River 48, Great Bridge 2

King’s Fork 30, Hickory 0

Nansemond River 40, Lakeland 6

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 40, Albemarle 31

Rappahannock 16, Washington & Lee 0

Smithfield 50, Jamestown 29

Warwick 20, Bethel 13

York 21, Tabb 14, OT

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

