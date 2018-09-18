Tuesday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Atlantic Shores Christian 33, Fuqua School 20 Buffalo Gap 40, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38 Deep Creek 24, Western Branch 0 Indian River 48, Great Bridge 2 King’s Fork 30, Hickory 0 Nansemond River 40,…
Atlantic Shores Christian 33, Fuqua School 20
Buffalo Gap 40, R.E. Lee-Staunton 38
Deep Creek 24, Western Branch 0
Indian River 48, Great Bridge 2
King’s Fork 30, Hickory 0
Nansemond River 40, Lakeland 6
Patrick Henry-Roanoke 40, Albemarle 31
Rappahannock 16, Washington & Lee 0
Smithfield 50, Jamestown 29
Warwick 20, Bethel 13
York 21, Tabb 14, OT
