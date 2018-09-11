202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » South Atlantic League Playoffs

South Atlantic League Playoffs

By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 9:54 pm 09/11/2018 09:54pm
Share

South Atlantic Playoffs

All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinals
(Best-of-3)
Lakewood 2, Kannapolis 0

Thursday, Sept. 6: Lakewood 4, Kannapolis 2

Friday, Sept. 7: Lakewood 1, Kannapolis 0

Lexington 2, Rome 0

Thursday, Sept. 6: Lexington 3, Rome 1

Friday, Sept. 7: Lexington 6, Rome 0

Championship
(Best-of-5)
Lakewood 1, Lexington 1

Monday, Sept. 10: Lakewood 6, Lexington 5

Tuesday, Sept. 11: Lexington 5, Lakewood 2

Thursday, Sept. 13: Lexington at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 14: Lexington at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 15: Lexington at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500