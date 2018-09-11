South Atlantic League Playoffs

South Atlantic Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinals (Best-of-3) Lakewood 2, Kannapolis 0 Thursday, Sept. 6: Lakewood 4, Kannapolis 2 Friday, Sept. 7: Lakewood 1, Kannapolis 0 Lexington 2, Rome 0 Thursday, Sept. 6:…
South Atlantic Playoffs
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinals
|(Best-of-3)
|Lakewood 2, Kannapolis 0
Thursday, Sept. 6: Lakewood 4, Kannapolis 2
Friday, Sept. 7: Lakewood 1, Kannapolis 0
Thursday, Sept. 6: Lexington 3, Rome 1
Friday, Sept. 7: Lexington 6, Rome 0
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|Lakewood 1, Lexington 1
Monday, Sept. 10: Lakewood 6, Lexington 5
Tuesday, Sept. 11: Lexington 5, Lakewood 2
Thursday, Sept. 13: Lexington at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.
x-Friday, Sept. 14: Lexington at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 15: Lexington at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.
