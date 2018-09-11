South Atlantic League Playoffs

South Atlantic Playoffs All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinals (Best-of-3) Lakewood 2, Kannapolis 0 Thursday, Sept. 6: Lakewood 4, Kannapolis 2 Friday, Sept. 7: Lakewood 1, Kannapolis 0 Lexington 2, Rome 0 Thursday, Sept. 6:…

South Atlantic Playoffs

All Times EDT (x-if necessary) Semifinals (Best-of-3) Lakewood 2, Kannapolis 0

Thursday, Sept. 6: Lakewood 4, Kannapolis 2

Friday, Sept. 7: Lakewood 1, Kannapolis 0

Lexington 2, Rome 0

Thursday, Sept. 6: Lexington 3, Rome 1

Friday, Sept. 7: Lexington 6, Rome 0

Championship (Best-of-5) Lakewood 1, Lexington 1

Monday, Sept. 10: Lakewood 6, Lexington 5

Tuesday, Sept. 11: Lexington 5, Lakewood 2

Thursday, Sept. 13: Lexington at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

x-Friday, Sept. 14: Lexington at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 15: Lexington at Lakewood, 7:05 p.m.

