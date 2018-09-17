Monday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Arcadia 51, Snow Hill, Md. 0 Booker T. Washington 23, Woodrow Wilson 13 James M. Bennett, Md. 56, Nandua 14 Lake Taylor 49, Maury 35 Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Isle of Wight Academy 7 Norcom…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Arcadia 51, Snow Hill, Md. 0
Booker T. Washington 23, Woodrow Wilson 13
James M. Bennett, Md. 56, Nandua 14
Lake Taylor 49, Maury 35
Nansemond-Suffolk 46, Isle of Wight Academy 7
Norcom 20, Granby 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Amelia County vs. Cumberland, ppd.
Churchland vs. Armstrong, ccd.
Deep Run vs. Patrick Henry-Ashland, ccd.
Essex vs. Surry County, ccd.
Hopewell vs. Powhatan, ccd.
J.R. Tucker vs. Henrico, ppd.
__
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.