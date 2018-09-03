Monday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= Franklin 40, Essex 22 Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Blue Ridge 34 R.E. Lee-Staunton 40, Rockbridge County 35 Warhill 44, Southampton 27 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
