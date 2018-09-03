202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Monday's Scores

Monday’s Scores

By The Associated Press September 3, 2018 8:31 pm 09/03/2018 08:31pm
Share

PREP FOOTBALL=

Franklin 40, Essex 22

Nansemond-Suffolk 42, Blue Ridge 34

R.E. Lee-Staunton 40, Rockbridge County 35

Warhill 44, Southampton 27

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500