Wednesday, Sept. 5: New Hampshire 8, Trenton 0

Thursday, Sept. 6: New Hampshire 10, Trenton 4

Friday, Sept. 7: New Hampshire 5, Trenton 1

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Akron 5, Altoona 2

Thursday, Sept. 6: Akron 2, Altoona 1, 10 innings

Friday, Sept. 7: Altoona 8, Akron 5

Saturday, Sept. 8: Akron 9, Altoona, 0

Championship (Best-of-5) New Hampshire 3, Akron 0

Tuesday, Sept. 11: New Hampshire 3, Akron 1, 10 innings

Wednesday, Sept. 12: New Hampshire 6, Akron 1

Friday, Sept. 14: New Hampshire 8, Akron 5

