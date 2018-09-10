Wednesday, Sept. 5: New Hampshire 8, Trenton 0 Thursday, Sept. 6: New Hampshire 10, Trenton 4 Friday, Sept. 7: New Hampshire 5, Trenton 1 Akron 3 Altoona 1 Wednesday, Sept. 5: Akron 5, Altoona 2…
Wednesday, Sept. 5: New Hampshire 8, Trenton 0
Thursday, Sept. 6: New Hampshire 10, Trenton 4
Friday, Sept. 7: New Hampshire 5, Trenton 1
Wednesday, Sept. 5: Akron 5, Altoona 2
Thursday, Sept. 6: Akron 2, Altoona 1, 10 innings
Friday, Sept. 7: Altoona 8, Akron 5
Saturday, Sept. 8: Akron 9, Altoona, 0
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|New Hampshire vs. Akron
Tuesday, Sept. 11: New Hampshire at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 12: New Hampshire at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 14: Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 15: Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 16: Akron at New Hampshire, 1:3
