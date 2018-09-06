202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » At A G%)

At A G%)

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 9:38 pm 09/06/2018 09:38pm
Share

Wednesday, Sept. 5: New Hampshire 8, Trenton 0

Thursday, Sept. 6: New Hampshire 10, Trenton 4

Friday, Sept. 7: New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 8: New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 9: New Hampshire at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Akron 2 Altoona 0

Wednesday, Sept. 5: Akron 5, Altoona 2

Thursday, Sept. 6: Akron 2, Altoona 1, 10 innings

Friday, Sept. 7: Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 8: Akron at Altoona, 4 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 9: Akron at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-5)
Eastern Division vs. Western Division

Tuesday, Sept. 11: TBD

Wednesday, Sept. 12: TBD

Thursday, Sept. 1

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500