202
Home » Washington, DC Sports » Thursday's Scores

Thursday’s Scores

By The Associated Press August 23, 2018 10:22 pm 08/23/2018 10:22pm
Share

PREP FOOTBALL=

Clover Hill 7, Mills Godwin 6

Dinwiddie 70, Denbigh 7

Lloyd Bird 14, Meadowbrook 12

North Stafford 56, Osbourn 0

Theodore Roosevelt, D.C. 43, Falls Church 20

Tuscarora 35, King George 7

Union 35, J.I. Burton 20

Virginia High 37, Tazewell 30

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500