Saturday’s Scores

By The Associated Press August 25, 2018 8:50 pm 08/25/2018 08:50pm
PREP FOOTBALL=

Bishop Sullivan 45, Norfolk Christian 13

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Broadwater Academy 31

Freedom (Woodbridge) 35, Life Christian 6

Gar-Field 21, Menchville 14

Handley 15, Warren County 14

John Marshall 48, George Wythe-Richmond 26

Northumberland 37, Surry County 7

Oscar Smith 41, West Forsyth, N.C. 26

Trinity Episcopal 46, Bishop O’Connell 41

Warwick 33, Granby 14

Woodside 38, Gloucester 25

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Topics:
Sports Washington, DC Sports
