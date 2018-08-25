Saturday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL= PREP FOOTBALL= Bishop Sullivan 45, Norfolk Christian 13 Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Broadwater Academy 31 Freedom (Woodbridge) 35, Life Christian 6 Gar-Field 21, Menchville 14 Handley 15, Warren County 14 John Marshall 48, George…

Bishop Sullivan 45, Norfolk Christian 13

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 54, Broadwater Academy 31

Freedom (Woodbridge) 35, Life Christian 6

Gar-Field 21, Menchville 14

Handley 15, Warren County 14

John Marshall 48, George Wythe-Richmond 26

Northumberland 37, Surry County 7

Oscar Smith 41, West Forsyth, N.C. 26

Trinity Episcopal 46, Bishop O’Connell 41

Warwick 33, Granby 14

Woodside 38, Gloucester 25

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

