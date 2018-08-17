PREP FOOTBALL= Bluefield, W.Va. 51, Giles 13 Culpeper 34, Western Albemarle 0 Eastside 38, Honaker 20 Faith Christian, N.C. 50, St. Annes-Belfield 26 Fork Union Prep 33, Nelson County 6 Goochland 33, Monticello 14 Lee…
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bluefield, W.Va. 51, Giles 13
Culpeper 34, Western Albemarle 0
Eastside 38, Honaker 20
Faith Christian, N.C. 50, St. Annes-Belfield 26
Fork Union Prep 33, Nelson County 6
Goochland 33, Monticello 14
Lee High 40, Thomas Walker 0
Marion 27, Rural Retreat 13
Mayodan McMichael, N.C. 18, Martinsville 13
Raleigh St. David’s, N.C. 51, Greenbrier Christian 19
Ridgeview 30, Chilhowie 22
Southern Lee, N.C. 41, Central Virginia Home School 20
Tazewell 34, Eastern Montgomery 16
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
