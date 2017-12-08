BOYS BASKETBALL

Atholton 69, Centennial 62

Brunswick 72, Francis Scott Key 60

City College 49, National Academy Foundation 43

Clarksburg 81, Damascus 58

Dundalk 71, Edgewood 46

Fallston 53, Havre de Grace 42

Frederick 72, Liberty 67

Glenelg 73, Marriotts Ridge 68

Good Counsel 83, Hubie Blake 53

Hammond 63, Oakland Mills 53

Harford Tech 69, Manchester Valley 67

Hedgesville, W.Va. 60, Silver Oak Academy 33

Hereford 56, North Harford 38

Huntingtown 54, Westlake 47

Joppatowne 66, Concordia Prep 42

Kenwood 60, Parkville 51

La Plata 67, Patuxent 39

Linganore 43, Walkersville 39

Long Reach 70, Mt. Hebron 58

Maryland School for the Deaf 73, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Fla. 56

North County 75, Pasadena Chesapeake 46

Northwest – Mtg 59, Watkins Mill 52

Oakdale 77, Williamsport 40

Old Mill 69, Glen Burnie 65

Overlea 60, Carver Arts & Tech 46

Owings Mills 53, Towson 50

Paint Branch 74, Walter Johnson 41

Patterson Mill 74, Bohemia Manor 49

Seneca Valley 66, Albert Einstein 59

Sherwood 50, Winston Churchill 42

South Hagerstown 82, Boonsboro 59

Springbrook 82, Bethesda 72

St. Thomas More Academy, Del. 76, Tome 24

Thomas Johnson 53, Westminster 36

Tuscarora 50, Quince Orchard 49

Wheaton 54, Northwood 53

Woodlawn 59, Gerstell Academy 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Baltimore Chesapeake 67, Patapsco 26

Benjamin Franklin High School 30, Green Street Academy 10

Bladensburg 49, Central 39

Boonsboro 37, South Hagerstown 17

Broadneck 42, Arundel 36

Carver Arts & Tech 48, Overlea 14

City College 58, National Academy Foundation 10

Francis Scott Key 46, Brunswick 36

Hereford 43, Fallston 18

Howard 75, Bel Air 26

Kenwood 30, Parkville 29

La Plata 63, Patuxent 31

Linganore 65, Walkersville 44

Long Reach 77, Mt. Hebron 36

Manchester Valley 60, Harford Tech 23

Meade 62, Northeast – AA 43

Old Mill 73, Glen Burnie 21

Pasadena Chesapeake 77, North County 49

Rising Sun 49, West Nottingham 7

River Hill 61, Wilde Lake 16

South Carroll 59, Catoctin 49

South River 56, Annapolis 16

Towson 66, Owings Mills 18

Urbana 27, Middletown 20

Westminster 60, Thomas Johnson 35

She Got Game Classic

Gulf Coast, Fla. 48, Henry Wise 36

Kings Christian, Ontario 60, Riverdale Baptist 28

Northwest Guilford, N.C. 58, Rock Creek Christian Academy 47

Parkdale 41, Boyertown, Pa. 31

St. Frances 61, Saint Joseph Central, W.Va. 20

She Got Game Classic, D.C.

Herndon, Va. 71, Eleanor Roosevelt 66, 2OT

Pallotti 51, Colonial Forge, Va. 37

