201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Friday's Scores

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press December 8, 2017 10:04 pm 12/08/2017 10:04pm
Share
BOYS BASKETBALL

Cape Henlopen 78, Sanford 68

Charter School of Wilmington 56, MOT Charter 47

John Dickinson 61, St. Andrew’s 57

Newark Charter 54, Archmere Academy 45

Red Lion Christian Academy 61, Delaware Military Academy 45

St. Elizabeth 64, Conestoga, Pa. 56

St. Thomas More Academy 76, Tome, Md. 24

Tower Hill 59, Thomas McKean 34

Wilmington Friends 46, Wilmington Christian 12

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Sussex Central vs. Smyrna, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Brandywine 51, Delaware Design-Lab High School 7

Caesar Rodney 63, Dover 51

John Dickinson 43, Tower Hill 40

Sussex Central 66, Smyrna 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Polytech vs. Sussex Technical, ppd.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest