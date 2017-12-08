Cape Henlopen 78, Sanford 68
Charter School of Wilmington 56, MOT Charter 47
John Dickinson 61, St. Andrew’s 57
Newark Charter 54, Archmere Academy 45
Red Lion Christian Academy 61, Delaware Military Academy 45
St. Elizabeth 64, Conestoga, Pa. 56
St. Thomas More Academy 76, Tome, Md. 24
Tower Hill 59, Thomas McKean 34
Wilmington Friends 46, Wilmington Christian 12
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Sussex Central vs. Smyrna, ppd.
Brandywine 51, Delaware Design-Lab High School 7
Caesar Rodney 63, Dover 51
John Dickinson 43, Tower Hill 40
Sussex Central 66, Smyrna 19
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Polytech vs. Sussex Technical, ppd.
